Emaar Hospitality’s latest project, Address Sky View has opened its doors in Downtown Dubai. The two-tower hotel has an adjoining sky bridge with infinity pool, complete with stunning views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

The 169-room property boasts a variety of luxurious rooms ranging from the 63 square meter Premium room, right up to a 230 square meter Presidential suite. With floor to ceiling windows, guests are invited to marvel at the stunning city, or sea views from the comfort of their sophisticated suite.

As with all Address properties, on Level 2 you’ll find The Restaurant which will serve your all-day dining needs. With indoor and outdoor space, The Restaurant encompasses mini dining soaces including the Living Room, Dining Room, the Library, the Patio and the Veranda.

You can also enjoy sundowners at the Pool Lounge, which promises live entertainment every night. The hotel will also be home to a new attraction which will allow you to walk around the skyscraper at an eye-watering 200 metres above the ground.

Arguably most exciting is the opening of CÉ LA VI, which is found on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View hotel.

The much anticipated restaurant will be open for daily lunch and dinner, Friday brunch and clubbing four nights per week until the early hours. We’ve already had a sneak peek at the menu, and can confirm that the food, under the helm of chef Howard Ko, is well worth the wait.

CÉ LA VI Dubai will be the 7th opening around the world. The brand already has wow-worthy rooftop bars in Hong Kong, Colombo, Taipei, Shanghai, Tokyo and arguably it’s most famous location, Singapore, where it’s found on the rooftop of the legendary Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, open now. addresshotels.com/address-sky-view.

Images: Provided