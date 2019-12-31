Put your sense of direction to the test…

Do you consider yourself to have a good sense of direction? Well, you can put that to the test as The Wonder Maze has opened up a new labyrinth at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi – and this is the biggest one yet.

The Wonder Maze at Umm Al Emarat Park

The new maze will be open from 11am to 10pm daily, until April 22, 2020. Other mazes of its kind in the UAE can be found in Abu Dhabi at Umm Al Emarat Park, Al Ain and Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Passes are available at the venue itself and will cost you Dhs35 for a single entry pass, plus Dhs10 each for the games that offer clues. For a full day pass the price will be Dhs70 and if you’d like to take home a certificate of success, it’s an additional Dhs10.

Here are some facts to get you excited before you head there

The Wonder Maze stretches over 30000 square feet and includes nearly 3000 meter of paths just waiting to be discovered. It is the largest mobile maze in the world.

The Wonder Maze, which is fun for the whole family, is designed in modules which means it can be modified. So, while you can pat yourself on the back if you complete it the first time, head back again where you’ll find the path has changed.

Your goal is to get to the center of the Wonder Maze which is basically a five-metre high viewing platform – so you can take a good look at what you’ve accomplished. Don’t worry though – you don’t have to navigate your way through the maze to exit as there’s a “quick exit” point.

Up for the challenge? Head on to Marina Mall Abu Dhabi and try it out.

The Wonder Maze, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs35 per person. Tel: (055) 949 5787 facebook.com/thewondermaze