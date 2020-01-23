Legendary house DJ MK will be in town and there’s a huge performance from Robbie Williams…

It’s finally the weekend and if you feel like blowing off some steam, there’s lots of big nights out in Dubai that ought to do the trick. Brit-pop legend Robbie Williams will be performing at The Pointe, house DJ MK will be at Soho Garden and 2 Chainz will be putting on a show at two Dubai clubs.

Now, just the small matter of deciding what to do…

Thursday: 2 Chainz at WHITE Dubai

American rapper and songwriter 2 Chainz will be taking to the stage at the infamous WHITE Dubai stage on Thursday night. His top songs include I’m Different, Rule The World and No Lie. He’s also collaborated on Beez in the Trap with Nikki Minaj and We Own It (Fast & Furious) with Whiz Khalifa. Ladies enter and drink for free until 12.30am.

White Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Thursday January 23. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Thursday: DJ Cruz at BASE Dubai

If you’re into the DJ scene, you might have heard of a certain Swiss DJ who goes by the name of DJ Cruz. He’s made a name for himself on the DJ circuit, with mixes crossing RnB, hip hop, house and electronic dance.

BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District, D3, Thursday January 24 from 11pm. Tel: (055) 313 4999. facebook.com/BaseDubai

Thursday: Cavalli Club Dubai

For an ultra-chic way to start the weekend, check out stalwart Dubai club and lounge, Cavalli. They do a cool luxury dinner show on a Thursday with a special offer on bubbles, so sit back and watch the entertainment unfold.

Cavalli Club Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 8.30pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 332 9260. facebook.com/CavalliClub

Friday: Robbie Williams at The Pointe

Robbie Williams is coming to ‘entertain you’ on Friday, January 24 at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Get ready for a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his classic Brit-pop anthems including Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You, Millennium, She’s The One and the unforgettable smash hit single, Angels. Tickets are priced from Dhs295.

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday January 24, 4pm, from Dhs295. Tickets available from the Dubai Calendar app or ticketmaster.ae

Friday: HIVE

Soho Beach’s brand-new club venue, HIVE only opened last week and already they’ve got an epic event planned on Friday 24 to draw in the crowds. The world-famous ‘All Day I Dream’ party will be landing, with awesome dance music from guest DJs Lee Burridge, Gorje Hewek & Izhevski, Tim Green and Amonita.

All Day I Dream of Dubai Summer, Soho Beach, Meydan, Dubai, Friday January 24, 5pm to 2am, free entry. sohogardendxb.com

Friday: 2 Chainz at Drai’s Dubai

If you didn’t get chance to catch 2 Chainz onstage at WHITE Dubai on Thursday night, there’s another chance to see him at Drai’s Dubai. Get ready for a big night out with some of his most well-known hits. There’s free drinks for ladies until 1am

Drai’s Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11am to 4am, Friday January 24, free entry ladies, Dhs200 guys. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Friday: Fat Joe at BASE Dubai

Throw it back with old-school American rapper, Fat Joe at BASE Dubai on Friday, January 24. Some of the most famous songs he’s featured on include Lean Back with Terror Squad, What’s Luv? featuring Ashanti & Ja Rule, Make It Rain featuring Lil Wayne and All the Way Up with Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Dre. There’s free entry and complimentary drinks for ladies until 1am.

BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District, D3, Friday January 24, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (055) 313 4999. facebook.com/BaseDubai

Party with MK

Legendary house DJ MK will be filling the headline slot at Soho Garden’s popular Cafe Mambo residency on Friday January 24. Marc Kinchen is no stranger to Dubai, having played at some of the city’s biggest and best nightclubs before. This Friday, he’ll be back to perform some of his biggest hits and remixes including My Head is a Jungle, Look Right Through and Piece of Me featuring Becky Hill.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Friday January 24. Tel: (052 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB

Images: Provided