A brand new week is upon us and, as ever, there’s lots of awesome things to do in Dubai this week. Here’s our pick of 8 top things to try out.

Sunday January 19

1. Burn off the weekend at an adults’ jump park

Do you need to blow off a few cobwebs after the weekend? If you can’t face hitting the gym, why not burn off some energy at a brand new adults’ jump park? Street Maniax comes from Air Maniax – the hugely successful indoor adventure park in Al Quoz. Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind and combines freestyle parkour and trampolining as well as over ten adrenaline-filled activities, including Jump Tower (where you fling yourself onto a huge beanbag), dodgeball and zip-lining, there are also some cool new-technology activities to try.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, now open, from Dhs80. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

2. Dine on a whole crispy duck for Dhs99

Saturday, January 18 officially marked National Peking Duck Day, and to celebrate, popular Asian restaurant, The Noodle House are offering some great deals. Up until January 31, you’ll be able to get their signature whole crispy duck for just Dhs99, which is a 33 per cent discount on the usual price. It’s served with traditional pancakes, leeks and hoisin sauce. Visitors to the JBR or Souk Madinat Jumeirah branches on Sunday, January 19 will get a limited-edition glazed version of the crispy roasted duck. There’ll also be two 10-minute long traditional Chinese tea ceremonies taking place that day, the first at 8.30pm and the second at 9.30pm.

The Noodle House, JBR, The Walk, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 666353. thenoodlehouse.com

Monday January 20

3. Get ‘Low’ at Base with a performance from Flo Rida

Get ready for a smash-hit trip down memory lane on Monday night at BASE Dubai as Low singer, Flo Rida will be performing live onstage. Sing your heart out to some of his best-known hits including Right Round, Club Can’t Handle Me, Good Feeling, Wild Ones, Whistle, I Cry, G.D.F.R. and My House. It’s ladies night too which means free entry, unlimited drinks and sushi until 1am.

BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District, D3, Dubai, 11pm to 4am, Monday January 20. Tel: 55 313 4999. facebook.com/BaseDubai

4. Get 30 per cent off the food menu at this stylish lounge

Cavalli Club has become something of a Dubai stalwart for its party and restaurant scene. Always fancied dining there? Now’s the time to do it as they’re offering all UAE residents 30 per cent off the food menu until the end of February. Dishes include Wagyu Beef, Herb Crusted Lamb Loin and some delicious seafood. Don’t forget your Emirates ID to avail the discount.

Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 8.30pm to 4am, daily. Tel: (050) 991 0400. cavalliclub.com

Tuesday January 21

5. Check out a cool new ladies’ night

Americano is the fairly new speakeasy bar that has opened at the Madinat Jumeirah. It’s loads of fun with live entertainment, imaginative cocktails and a fabulous ladies’ night to try. Every Tuesday from 8pm to 3am, ladies will get three complimentary selected drinks to enjoy whilst listening to the soulful tunes of Adam Baluch, one of Dubai’s most popular performers. Americano is one of the restaurants that stretches out onto the cool new boardwalk that has just opened at the Madinat so be sure to check it out.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm, 3 drinks for ladies. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

6. Tuck into free crepes at this popular beach club

Does the mention of ‘crepes’ get your stomach rumbling? Well, you can enjoy them for free at Zero Gravity’s ladies’ day this Tuesday, January 21. Top the fluffy treats with your choice of chocolate, lemon and sugar, jam and lots of other delicious toppings. Ladies will get free pool and beach access for the ladies’ day and the free crepes will be available on this Tuesday only, from 11am to 4pm.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai, Tuesday January 21, 11am to 4pm, free. Tel: (040 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Wednesday January 22

7. Feast on a vegan set menu at BiCE Ristorante

All of the delicious breads, pastas, and cheeses make it pretty much impossible for vegans to enjoy traditional Italian fare in most restaurants, but not anymore – at least up until the end of January that is. BiCE Ristorante’s head chef Davide has teamed up with celebrated healthy-eating chef Kamilla Omarzay to create a special three course Italian vegan set menu. Dishes include fried avocado tacos, eggplant moussaka with vegan minced ‘meat,’ and truffle and mushroom dumplings (above). Desserts feature dark chocolate fudge brownies. The meal costs Dhs170 per person and includes a small gift from Kamilla’s ‘The Snack Society’ healthy snack range.

BiCE Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Until January 31, daily 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 3991111. hilton.com/dubai

8. Catch up with friends over an awesome all day happy hour

Wednesday means the weekend is officially coming closer and it’s always a good day to catch up with friends. Chilled out sports bar ICON in Media City now offer a Dhs29 happy hour deal all day, every day on selected house beverages including beer, wines and spirits. A range of sports are always on the TV and if you get peckish there’s a great menu of classic pub-style dishes to sink your teeth into, like a giant hot dog or meaty burgers.

ICON, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 7am to 2am. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonblu.com

Images: Social/Provided