Dubai is a city that never sleeps and that means there are some big nights out on pretty much every day of the week. This weekend, Scottish hit-maker Lewis Capaldi is performing in Sharjah and there will also be some big club performances from Fetty Wap and Trey Songz.

Here’s the big nights out happening in Dubai this week…

Thursday: Fetty Wap at White

Trap Queen rapper Fetty Wap will be kicking off a weekend of performances in Dubai at WHITE on Thursday, January 16 at their UNDRGROUND night. Doors to the huge open-air club open at 11pm so we recommend getting down there early to secure the best spot. It’s free entry for ladies between 11pm and 1am with free-flowing drinks and entry for gents is priced from Dhs300. VIP table options will also be available.

Fetty Wap at White Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Thursday January 16. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Thursday: Soho Garden DXB

Soho Garden always have some great DJs on for some big nights out and this weekend is no different. ABODE returns for a residency on Thursday, January 16 and it will see tunes coming from Skream, wAFF and Ellie Cocks.

Soho Garden DXB, Meydan, Dubai, 8pm to 4am, Thursday January 16. Tel: (052) 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB

Friday: Richy Ahmed at Paradise Beach

Paradise Beach is the brand new beach club opening at Rixos the Palm this weekend. The luxe new venue, brought to you by the team behind White and Drai’s, will be launching with a vibrant new look. Party people who make their way down on Friday will be able to catch Ibiza DJ Richy Ahmed spin the decks.

Paradise Beach, Rixos the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Friday January 17, 10am til late. Tel: (050) 367 9940. @paradisebeachdxb

Friday: Lewis Capaldi

UAE-based fans of Scottish smash-hit crooner, Lewis Capaldi – you only have mere hours to wait. The record-breaking Someone You Loved singer will be performing on stage Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on Friday January 17, 2020. Unfortunately, if you haven’t yet got your ticket, it’s too late as the show is completely sold out.

Lewis Capaldi live, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah, UAE, 9pm onwards, Friday January 17, 2020, sold out. platinumlist.net

Friday: HIVE opens in Dubai

Soho Beach has just announced yet another venue will be opening this weekend. Called HIVE, the new extension will be opening on Friday January 17. To celebrate the launch, Woo York will be performing a live set and DJ Gladis will be taking the stage, to welcome HIVE in style. Set to be your new sundowner spot, the venue opens at 5pm and the party will continue long after dark, until 4am the next day.

HIVE, Soho Beach, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Friday January 17, 5pm to 4am, free. sohogardendxb.com

Friday: Fetty Wap at Drai’s

Fetty Wap will be performing his second gig of the weekend over on the famous catwalk stage at Drai’s on Friday, January 17. Ladies will enter for free and enjoy complimentary drinks. For guys, its Dhs200 for entry but you’ll get two selected house beverages included with your ticket which you can get from Virgin Megastore.

Fetty Wap Drai’s Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11am to 4am, Friday January 17, free entry ladies, Dhs200 guys. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Friday: Trey Songz at BASE

American rapper and songwriter, Trey Songz will be heating things up at BASE on Friday night, performing some of his biggest hits like I Need a Girl, Successful, Say Aah and Neighbours Know My Name. Doors will open at 11pm.

BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District, D3, Friday January 17, from 11pm. Tel: (055) 313 4999. facebook.com/BaseDubai

Images: Getty/Social