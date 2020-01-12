Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From global tennis ace, Roger Federer visiting a cool Dubai hotel to performances from American rappers A$AP Ferg and Saweetie, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Emily Shak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIVE Jumeirah Village Dubai (@fivejumeirahvillage) on Jan 6, 2020 at 12:58am PST

Scottish IT-girl model, Emily Shak has been in Dubai, where she stayed at new hotel FIVE Jumeirah Village. The hotel divulged that she spent a few nights in one of their swanky two-bedroom apartments, complete with its own private pool.

Roger Federer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Bluewaters Dubai (@caesarsbluewatersdubai) on Jan 6, 2020 at 3:59am PST



Tennis ace Roger Federer has been in town and he took some time to relax when he visited Caesars Bluewaters Dubai. He was tagged in an Instagram post by the hotel who said “it was a pleasure to welcome him.”

Steven Seagal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aya Dubai (@ayadxb_) on Jan 9, 2020 at 6:58am PST

American acting legend Steven Seagal visited cool new Asian restaurant, Aya whilst he was in Dubai. The restaurant only opened back in October 2019 and is under the helm of Chef Izu Ani. We wonder what he chose to eat from a mouthwatering menu that combines traditional Asian dishes with a few international twists.

Frankie Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge) on Jan 8, 2020 at 11:01am PST

Former one-fifth of British pop band, The Saturdays, Frankie Bridge has been in the Emirate with her husband, footballer Wayne Bridge, and two sons. She posted lots of cute family photos of their trip to her Instagram, including them playing in the pool and meeting up with friends who included British magician, Dynamo.

Dynamo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dynamo Magician (@dynamomagician) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:57am PST

One of Britain’s top magician’s, Dynamo celebrated New Year’s Eve in Dubai. It seems he was here for quite a while as Frankie Bridge posted a picture of them and a group of friends to her Instagram a few days ago. He posted a video to his own Instagram wishing everyone a happy new year and announced he’s been working on a new show.

Saweetie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on Jan 10, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

American rapper Saweetie has put on two epic performances in Dubai over the weekend. Originally she was due to perform at WHITE and Drai’s but due to the weather, these appearances were moved to cool Dubai club Toy Room to epic success.

A$AP Ferg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LuLu (@asapferg) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:38am PST

American rapper A$AP Ferg was at Toy Room over the weekend, performing some of his biggest hits including New Level, Work and Plain Jane. He was also be joined by singer and rapper Saweetie. He let his Instagram followers know he’d be in Dubai for a week so we’re sure we’ll see more of him around.

Coming to Dubai: Luis Garcia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) on Jan 7, 2020 at 5:14am PST



Fans of Liverpool FC footballing legend, Luis Garcia, clear your diary on Tuesday, January 14. He will be at Dubai Mall for the opening of The Official Liverpool FC Store from 7pm to 8pm and fans can get up close and personal with photograph and autograph signing opportunities. He will also be visiting Singapore and Vietnam during his whirlwind trip.

Images: Instagram