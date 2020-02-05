We’re wristband-ready for five of the most exciting festivals coming to the capital soon…

What a time to be alive – that golden season where rave friendly temperatures allow us to celebrate simple pleasures like music, culture and food in the great outdoors. There are five big events coming to Abu Dhabi soon so, here’s our handy guide on – how to Hustle and make Hay whilst the sun shines, acts to get Ultra excited about, a guest list for Club Social and all the pros of VidCon…

Here’s five huge festivals coming to Abu Dhabi this year.

February 25 to 28: Hay Festival

This is the first time the prestigious, Hay cultural festival has visited Abu Dhabi. The event provides a platform for authors and music creators from across the globe. The inaugural UAE edition will be no different – the line-up boasts Booker Prize winners, Nobel Prize winners and a clutch of world-class writers, poets, musicians, historians, film-makers, speakers and dance acts.

Book now to see authors Jokha Alharthi and Bernardine Evaristo, Lebanese indie band Mashrou’ Leila, Algerian singer, Souad Massi and poets Wole Soyinka, Shirin Ebadi, Adunis and Ahmed Gala.

Hay Festival, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, from Tuesday February 25 to Friday February 28, ticket prices free-Dhs100 depending on date and age of holder (students get in free for some events). hayfestival.org/abu-dhabi

February 28 to 29: Hustlefest

For the first time ever, HustleFest, a huge craft-brew festival will be coming to the UAE and it’ll be taking place at Yas Marina. As well as beer-tasting for the adults, the two-day, free-to-enter festival will be super family-friendly, with live music, entertainment, cool food trucks and games for the little ones to get involved with.

Craft beer enthusiasts will get to try over 30 brews that have never before been tried in the UAE, from citrus-flavoured creations to more rich and malty palate profiles. Live music will be on throughout the two-day festival with local artists taking to the stage including DownHome, Who’s Who, DJ Darryl Rees and DJ Tulzy.

HustleFest, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Friday February 28 and Saturday February 29, 2pm to midnight, free entry. hustlefest2020.com

March 5 to 6: ULTRA Abu Dhabi

One of the most hotly anticipated Abu Dhabi festivals this year, ULTRA will make its debut in the capital on Thursday March 5 and Friday March 6, 2020 with an epic line-up including some of the industry’s leading bass cone botherers. Headliners confirmed for the Yas Island rave-up include Major Lazer, Afrojack, Alesso, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Luciano, Nicky Romero, Eats Everything, and Seth Troxler. Reach for the lasers, drop with the bass – this one is going to go off.

ULTRA Abu Dhabi, du Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday March 5 and Friday March 6, two day tickets from Dhs480. ultra-abudhabi.com

March 12 to 14: Club Social

Club Social, the fun ‘feel-good’ Abu Dhabi festival taking place on Yas Island, is returning next month as part of the capital’s Music Week. The three-day festival, taking place from March 12 to March 14, includes an epic line-up of superstar musicians, such as Oasis legend Liam Gallagher, energetic live band Clean Bandit and indie-rock royalty Kaiser Chiefs.

Tickets for Club Social start from Dhs145 for the first night, Thursday March 12, when Liam Gallagher will perform. Friday March 13 will see Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs perform, which is priced at Dhs195 and Saturday will focus on local and home-grown talent, which you can enjoy for just Dhs25.

Club Social AE, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday March 12 to Saturday March 14, day pass from Dhs145, weekend pass Dhs265. clubsocial.ae | ticketmaster.ae

March 25 to 28: VidCon

This global series of events lands in Abu Dhabi on the 25th March for four days looking through the lens of content creation. Stars of YouTube, TikTok and other new media will assemble to host panels, meet & greets, gaming challenges, musical performances and more. Some of the internet’s top creators will be offering up inspiration, spilling the beans on insider industry information, and sharing their tips on how to get those clicks. A must-visit for any budding vlogging stars.

Confirmed guests include cosmetics and beauty tutorial megastars Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan; actor Alex Wassabi; regional sister act Rawan and Rayan; UN Youth Peace Ambassador and filmmaker Brent Rivera; dance legend Matt Steffanina; the adorable Filipino #siblinggoals pair – Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero; Naz – the fastest-growing creator in the region; pioneering beauty vlogger Michelle Dy; and travel tales vlogger, Iknani.

VidCon, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), near the airport, Abu Dhabi, doors open 9am, Wednesday March 25 to Saturday March 28, day tickets available from Dhs130, three day passes available from Dhs365. ticketmaster.ae

Images: Provided