Valentine’s Day is swiftly approaching (February 14) but if you’re anti-Valentine’s and looking to spend some quality time with the girls, there’s an incredible five-day Dubai ladies’ night offer available, for a limited time only.

Popular Media City bar, Q43, has extended its usual Tuesday ladies’ night offer, making it available every single night from Tuesday, February 11 to Saturday, February 15. For Dhs60, you can enjoy unlimited house beverages from 6pm to 3am (that’s nine hours for Dhs60).

Fancy making a night of it? There’s also 50 per cent off Q43’s entire menu for ladies too, available throughout the limited-time five-night extension. There’s something for everyone, from light salads, miso soup and shrimp tempura to hearty pizzas, sandwiches and burgers as well as dessert options such as baked cheesecake, chocolate fondant, Eton mess and lots more.

Q43 can be found on the – you guessed it- 43rd floor of Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. It’s been on the Dubai nightlife scene for a long time and is still regarded as one of Media City’s best spots for great views and after-work drinks.

If it’s not a totally boy-free zone for your girls night, Q43 have something for the boys on a Wednesday. In the ‘lad’s night’ deal, guys can get a burger and a house drink or a choice of three dishes for Dhs100 and there’s free pool to play all night.

The daily happy hour will also run from 5pm to 8pm, which is two-for-one on selected house drinks including wine, beer and spirits.

Extended Ladies Night, Q43, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Tuesday February 11 to Saturday, February 15, 6pm to 3am, unlimited house beverages Dhs60. Tel: (04) 443 5403. q43dubai.com

