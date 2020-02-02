From a Charlotte Tilbury afternoon tea to a performance by Travie McCoy…

Another weekend is over and if you have a slight case of the Sunday blues, don’t worry – we’ve got exactly the thing to cheer you up. Well, we have 8 things to be exact. From a stunning sunset dinner to a cool new diner party and a performance from a big US artist, here’s 8 awesome things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday February 2

1. Check out a cool dinner party at STK Downtown

Swanky STK dinner party, Sin Sundays, has been popular ever since it launched at STK JBR. So much so that STK are now launching it at their Downtown Dubai restaurant. Feast on some signature dishes including mac & cheese, STK sliders, fillet steak, Nutella cheesecake and STK donuts, washed down with your choice of seven drinks (beer, wine and spirits are included). Entertainment comes in the form of dancers, DJs and a saxophonist and drummer.

Sin Sundays, STK Downtown, Address Downtown, Dubai, every Sunday, 8pm to 1am, Dhs250 – includes entry to 1OAK. Tel: (056) 895 7532. stksteakhouse.com

2. See Travie McCoy perform at Billionaire Mansion

Billionaire hitmaker and co-founder of rap rock band Gym Class Heroes, Travie McCoy will perform some of his biggest songs at the aptly named Billionaire Mansion on Sunday, February 2. Prepare for a serious nostalgia trip down memory lane with songs like Cupid’s Chokehold and Stereo Hearts ft. Adam Levine. He’ll be joined by resident DJ, Mr Levier on the decks and there’s free entry and free drinks for ladies all night.

Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Blvd, 11pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 510 3100. facebook.com/billionairemansion

3. Get a free coffee at this cool music-themed cafe

The only thing we like more than our morning coffee is our morning coffee when it’s free. That’s exactly what you’ll find if you visit cool Al Quoz cafe, Cassette Dubai today, Sunday February 2 between 8am and 6pm. In celebration of their 1st birthday, you can choose your favourite coffee from cappucino, latte, flat white and loads more then sit and chill in this music-themed space.

Cassette Dubai, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, 8am to 6pm, Sunday February 2. Tel: (04) 349 1966. facebook.com/Cassette-Dubai

Monday February 3

4. Go for lunch at one of Dubai’s hottest new restaurants

Indochine Dubai recently opened to much fanfare, as the original New York restaurant counts famous names such as Anna Wintour, Cindy Crawford and Andy Warhol amongst its fans. The Dubai outpost was only open for evening dinner initially, however it has now extended its opening times to include lunch. The cuisine is French-Vietnamese so expect dishes like crispy vegetable rolls, fresh salads and mouthwatering curries. Their new business lunch menu is priced at Dhs120 for a 3-course lunch or Pho Bowl or you can just order a la carte.

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, open for lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, daily, business lunch available Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com

Tuesday February 4

5. Try a Charlotte Tilbury themed afternoon tea

Are you a fan of celebrity-favoured makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury? Well how about going one step further than filling your makeup bag with her products and check out a special Charlotte Tilbury themed afternoon tea? Relax on plush velvet sofas and nibble delicate savoury and sweet treats from the mirrored tiered tray. There’s tea and coffee, prosecco or champagne packages available.

Charlotte Tilbury Afternoon Tea, Penrose Lounge, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, Building 9, Level P, Dubai, book between 2pm and 11pm daily, Dhs185 tea and coffee, Dhs225 prosecco, Dhs290 champagne. Tel: (04) 506 0000. fourseasons.com

6. Sample a new sunset menu at Pierchic

Pierchic, out on its own jetty into the Arabian Sea, is one of the best places to watch the sun going down in Dubai. They have just introduced a new sunset menu that’s priced at Dhs395, where diners will enjoy innovative dishes like Artisan UAE burrata with red endive, mango and black olive crumble to start and wild mushroom risotto with parsley pesto and toasted pine seeds for main. Follow those up with scrumptious desserts including UAE ricotta pistachio cheesecake with sour cherry sorbet.

Pierchic, Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, sunset menu available daily from 6pm to 6.30pm. Tel: (800) 666353. facebook.com/pierchicdubai

Wednesday February 5

7. Celebrate World Nutella Day with this great offer

Calling all chocolate lovers – your day has come. Wednesday February 5 is officially World Nutella Day and there are some great deals around Dubai for you to indulge in the hazelnut-chocolatey goodness. Check out Insta-worthy cafe, Brunch & Cake Dubai on Wednesday, where they’re giving away a specially-made Nutella dessert to the first 100 customers who order a main meal. You’ll get to pick from a stuffed croissant, cupcake or cookie. We’re hungry now…

Brunch & Cake Dubai, Ground Floor, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Wednesday February 5, 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (800) 472 6362. @brunchandcakedubai

8. Spend the evening at an outdoor cinema

For a super-chilled evening, check out the outdoor cinema at Azure Beach. On Wednesday February 5 they’re screening 2019 hit Disney remake, Aladdin. It’s Dhs50 entry and there’s lots of delicious cinema snacks to purchase whilst you lean back and chill out on one of the cushy beanbags or sofas facing the huge screen.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, Wednesday February 5, Dhs50, from 9pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Images: Social/Provided