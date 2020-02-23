A popular outdoor cinema returns, Pancake Day is here and Tinie Tempah is performing…

Another week starts again and there’s plenty to fill your diary with, whether you’re keeping it low-key or looking for a new party spot. Here’s our pick of 8 awesome things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday February 23

1. Watch ‘Notting Hill’ under the stars

After a little break, Zero Gravity’s ‘Cinema on the Sand’ is back tonight, Sunday February 23. Get ready to be in rom-com heaven with the 1999 classic, Notting Hill, starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. The movie starts at 8pm but we recommend getting yourself down there early to bag yourself a beanbag.

Cinema on the Sand, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs50 entry redeemable on food and drink, doors open at 7pm, movie starts from 8pm. Tel: (04) 399 0009. facebook.com/Zero.Gravity.Dubai

2. See Tinie Tempah perform at Drai’s

If you didn’t already know, popular British rapper Tinie Tempah, famous for hits like Pass Out and Written in the Stars, has been in Dubai over the weekend. If you missed all the action, don’t worry, you can see him performing tonight at Drai’s Dubai. It’s ladies’ night, with unlimited sushi and bubbles from 10pm to midnight, then free-flowing house beverages until 4am. Call ahead to book your complimentary table.

Drai’s Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, Sunday February 23, 10am to 4pm, free for ladies. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Monday February 24

3. Check out a new post-work hangout

If you need a little boost to break up the working week, why not get your friends together at one of DIFC’s coolest new hangouts? Let’s Fuse! at Intersect by Lexux happens every Monday night and the concept combines a cool bar and restaurant area with art, culture and games. You might see crafts in one corner or gourmet mixology in another so prepare for a night quite unlike any you’re used to.

Let’s Fuse! at Intersect by Lexus, DIFC, Gate Village 7, Dubai, every Monday from 5pm to 11pm, happy hour 5.30pm to 7.30pm, buy one get one free on selected beverages. Tel: (04) 355 9524. intersectbylexus.ae

4. Enjoy two for one cocktails at this sky-high lounge

Apparently Monday, February 24 is World Bartender Day and to celebrate, cool JBR rooftop bar, Pure Sky Lounge are offering buy one, get one free on selected cocktails, priced at Dhs65. Why not try some bar bites to go alongside them, with dishes like crispy black pepper calamari (Dhs50) or plantain crispy artichoke hearts (Dhs45). The lounge is up on the 34th floor of the Hilton Dubai The Walk hotel and will offer you incredible views out across JBR and beyond.

Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Monday February 24, 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 374 7888. hilton.com

Tuesday February 25

5. Celebrate Pancake Day

Are you one of those people who can’t wait for Pancake Day every year? Well, your day has finally come as it officially falls on Tuesday February 25. Lots of Dubai’s restaurants are celebrating, but we’re lusting after eggspectation’s triple stack of pancakes, made up of red velvet, hot chocolate and original flavours. Throw on some whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries and lashings of salty caramel sauce and chocolate syrup and you’ve got a winner in our eyes.

eggspectation, City Walk and JBR, Dubai, limited-edition pancake stack available on Tuesday February 25 only, Dhs30. facebook.com/EggspectationOfficial

6. Nourish your body with a wholesome lunch

Keep your work lunch clean this week by ordering from healthy, wholesome Zahra’s Kitchen, the online food ordering concept by author and entrepreneur Zahra Abdalla. The menu is bursting with nutrient-packed salads, delicious wraps, fruit, desserts and juices. Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring.

Zahra’s Kitchen, available to order on Zomato, Deliveroo, Uber Eats & Talabat in the UAE.

Wednesday February 26

7. Try a new ladies night

If you’re looking for a chilled spot for your ladies’ night, try the newly opened TJ’s. Described as a neighbourhood bistro-deli, you’ll find it at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. On Wednesdays, ladies are entitled to three free house drinks, plus 50 per cent off a selected food menu. A DJ will be on hand to set the scene.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wednesdays, 8pm to 12am, three complimentary drinks for ladies. Tel: (04) 574 1111. facebook.com/TJs

8. Dip into a delicious cheese fondue deal

Cool JLT sports bar UBK have launched a cheese fondue week, running until February 29. If you like all things cheesy, get yourself there for a pot of cheese fondue and a house beverage for Dhs99, or two portions with two beverages for Dhs189.

UBK JLT, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 12pm to 3am weekends, offer runs until February 29. Tel: (04) 438 0000. facebook.com/ubkdubai

