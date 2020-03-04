Gather your girlfriends for a night on the craic…

McGettigan’s, the Irish pub chain famed for its raucous craic and tasty pub grub, is marking International Women’s Day on March 8 with parties at its JLT, DWTC, Souk Madinat and Abu Dhabi outlets.

Ladies can cash in on their fabulousness with four free drinks between 6pm and 10pm. And from 9pm, live DJs will be deployed to get the dance floor jumping.

We’re expecting big empowerment anthems: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Run The World, Single Ladies, Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves and Dua Lipa’s New Rules…

Our source for this prediction: literally any karaoke night after 1am.

This night is in addition to McGettigan’s weekly ladies’ nights.

The JLT location has theirs on Mondays from 6pm to 10pm, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and Abu Dhabi host theirs on Tuesdays from 6pm to 10pm, and DWTC’s female fiesta is on Wednesdays from 8pm to 10pm.

If you’re in the party mood, Mcgettigan’s has more dates for your diary this month

St Patrick’s Day on March 17 is the special day each year when people scour their heritage in search of some tenuous Irish roots. A la ‘My grandmother’s sister’s aunt once met someone from Donegal’.

It is a big occasion for authentic, shamrock-certified, Irish pub chain McGettigan’s, with two days of festivities on Thursday March 12 and Friday March 13.

On March 12, there’s a concert with a big line-up of Irish bands at Souk Madinat Amphitheatre. On March 13, revellers can attend three special brunches at Souk Madinat (Dhs475), JLT (Dhs450) and DWTC (Dhs400).

For the day itself, March 17 there’ll be happy hour prices of Dhs17 on select beverages between midday and 6pm in McGettigan’s JLT, JBR, DWTC and Souk Madinat locations. Even if your grandmother’s sister’s aunt never met anybody from the Emerald Isle.

Craic climax occurs at 7pm at McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, where U2 Tribute act The Joshua Tree play live. The band then heads to JLT for a 9pm show.

There is also a pair of Fun House brunches, the first of which will be a three-hour evening brunch at McGettigan’s Abu Dhabi on Thursday March 19. The Dubai brunch will take place at McGettigan’s JLT on Friday March 20, between 1pm and 5pm.

McGettigan’s Abu Dhabi, Al Raha Beach Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, tel: (02) 6524333. McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington, tel: (04) 3560470. McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Jumeirah. McGettigan’s DWTC, Building, 8 Sheikh Zayed Rd, near Dubai World Trade Centre, tel: (800) 6247. mcgettigans.com

