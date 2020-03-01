The theme this year is the ‘Joy of Reading’…

Following a successful Year of Reading back in 2016, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai declared that every March would be an annual month of reading.

The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development (MCKD) in Abu Dhabi announced the theme of this year’s month of reading as the ‘Joy of Reading’ and has been preparing since January 2020.

According to the ministry’s website, it has been closely working with a number of authorities and organisations in the nation to ensure the implementation of initiatives, events and projects that will help promote reading as a key element in the UAE.

Details on all of the reading events throughout March will be announced soon. Stay tuned to MCKD to find out more.

“Our ambitious policy strives to establish reading and learning as a lifelong process for all segments of the society and promote the intellectual and cultural assets for the UAE’s citizens. With the implementation of a daily reading habit, young minds can be shaped for the future, with empathy, knowledge and awareness for the global society” – HE Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture & Knowledge Development.

Noura Al Kaabi went on to say that reading has been known to factor positive change in societies towards progress, prosperity and leadership. She stated that the more readers we have, the more productive our society, our collective knowledge and culture grows, and we can build bridges through communication with other cultures and civilizations; promoting openness, tolerance and peace.

Part of the organization’s objectives include the preservation of national identity and the promotion of the Arabic language, the setting up of cultural initiatives at institutions where reading is not common, launch initiatives in neighborhood councils and remote areas to promote reading and knowledge and more.

Telecommunication corporation, Etisalat have also supported the month of reading by changing its network name to “UAE Reads Etisalat.” A tweet sent out by Etisalat when the change occurred states ‘Reading is the building block in which civilizations are built and the connecting link between multiple cultures.’

Images: Getty