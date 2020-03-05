The change in the name of the network occurred on all three service providers – Etisalat, du and Virgin…

UAE phone users, you may have woken up today and noticed a change in your network name to ‘UAE 4 Humanity’.

Wondering why? Well, in a move to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in conjunction with the Chinese government, has evacuated 200 people from Wuhan City in China.

A special aircraft equipped with HEPA cabin air filtrations systems and medical supplies was used for the evacuation, with a medical response team and trained cabin crew on board.

The evacuees were brought to the newly established Emirates Humanitarian City Clinic in the UAE. Here they will undergo medical testing and monitoring to ensure their health and safety.

The evacuees hail not only from the UAE, but from neighbouring countries as well.

The move is part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

I share in the UAE’s commitment to the greater good for humankind as we evacuate foreign nationals in Hubei. They will receive the best medical care before they return home.We thank the Chinese government for its assistance,& acknowledge the great work of our citizen volunteers. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 4, 2020

The Crown Prince shared the news on his official Twitter account along with a note of thanks to the Chinese government for their assistance, and also acknowledged the great work of the volunteers.

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, the evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine period during, during which they will undergo the necessary medical and laboratory tests, and be monitored to ensure their health and safety.

Along with the highest standards of medical care, the Emirates Humanitarian City Clinic is equipped with entertainment facilities, ensuring a comfortable stay for all those admitted.

We wish them all well.

Images: Emirates News Agency