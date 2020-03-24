Du customers will be able to use the Voico UAE app for free…

Du customers will be able to make free “app-to-app” use of the VoIP calling services on the Voico app, helping make important connections during these challenging times that much easier.

You can download the app to your phone or desktop from the Apple and Android app stores, or from a link on the website.

We understand the importance of staying connected with your loved ones. 🏠🌎 All our existing & new customers will get free Internet Calling using Voico UAE app with du Home & mobile plans.

Valid for a limited time only.

Details: https://t.co/81mGL2cd4F#ItsGoodToBeHome#WeGotYou pic.twitter.com/rwZDZG3iHu — du (@dutweets) March 19, 2020

Voico UAE supports video and audio calling functions, text messaging, live chat with a translate function, group messages, voice notes and gifs.

As part of Du’s ‘it’s good to be home’ campaign, customers on a Du home plan can also get a free speed upgrade, free VOD movies and two months of Amazon Prime free.

Du has stated that these offers will be available for a limited time only.

What’s On has also received several reports from residents that WhatsApp voice and video calling seems to be working for some individuals.

There has been no announcement from Du, Etisalat, Virgin Mobile or the UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in regard to this claim, but we tested a number of WhatsApp calls from UAE phones.

And it looks like, for the moment, some WhatsApp calls are working within the UAE. We’ve had about a 50 per cent strike rate with our own calls.

Our test international calls (to the UK and Australia) either did not connect or dropped out almost immediately after connection.

The highest rate of call connections were made between phones connected on the same WiFi connection, but you might very well argue that this isn’t all that helpful.

As more of us are working from home and practicing social distancing, we’re more eager than ever to connect with our loved ones, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that there may be further changes on the horizon.