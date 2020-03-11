For those times when you need a change of scenery…

If you’re working away from the office this week, its always good to have a handy list of favourite cafes to head to when working from home or the office just aren’t inspiring you.

Grab yourself a coffee in one of these fab spots and let that creativity flow…

Boston Lane

This quirky coffee shop in Al Quoz was designed with Melbourne’s coffee culture in mind (it’s owned by Australians too, naturally). They’ve got an awesome Aussie-inspired menu, but we definitely recommend trying one of their ten innovative toasties for that warm fuzzy tummy feeling.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Cafe M

You’d be hard pressed to find a day during the week that Cafe M isn’t filled with city workers, casual meetings and open laptops. They do a great salad bar buffet lunch each day from 12pm – 3pm and there’s valet parking, too.

Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, weekdays 7am to 11pm, weekends 9am to 1am, buffet lunch Dhs49 takeaway, Dhs69 dine-in. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Costa Coffee

There’s something quite comforting about nestling down in a familiar Costa Coffee branch, with your favourite brew and your laptop as you get work done. There’s tons of branches dotted around the city, so you’re sure to find one close to your home, office or meeting point with ease.

Costa Coffee, various locations across Dubai. costacoffee.ae

Friends Avenue

Located in JLT, Friends Avenue will have you feeling like you’re working from a little cafe in London somewhere. They’ve got a great healthy breakfast menu with avocado and eggs in abundance, so it’s a good place to start off your working day.

Friends Avenue, Ground Floor, Fortune Executive Tower, Cluster T, JLT , Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 554 5813. friendsavenue.ae

1762 Stripped

For those in the know, this is one of the coolest cafes in JLT. The interior features contrasting wood and steel, which creates a modern but cosy vibe – and there’s an upstairs too for when it gets busy. It’s a great place to go if you’ve got a work-lunch meeting and there’s free parking too.

JLT One, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 4pm. Tel: (800) 1762. 1762.ae

Revo Cafe

If you’re looking for pretty views and loads of light to get you in the creative working mood then head to Revo at Anantara The Palm for its floor to ceiling windows that look out across the sea. Make sure to have one of their delicious ‘blondies’ with your coffee – you won’t regret it.

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 8am to 10.30am. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

The Lighthouse (Design District)

If you live and work around Dubai’s Design District then you might be familiar with the The Lighthouse, the concept store featuring food, design and cool shops. Its self-named cafe is as bright and airy as you can probably imagine, and provides a great environment for those who need to get their creative juices flowing.

The Lighthouse, Building No.6, Dubai Design District, Dubai, daily 9am to 4pm. Tel: (04) 422 6024. thelighthouse.ae/kitchen

The Lime Tree Cafe

Most of us are all about trying to stay healthy during the working week but we reckon you’ll struggle to resist the famous carrot cake in The Lime Tree Cafe, especially if work gets a little heavy. There’s a few around the city, including Downtown and JBR.

The Lime Tree Cafe, JBR, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 325 6325. thelimetreecafe.com

The Media Lounge

Media City’s very own co-working space, The Media Lounge has loads of spots to choose from to get your work done and an extensive menu, from shakes to salads and sandwiches, so its perfect for that working lunch meeting too.

The Media Lounge, Concorde Tower, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sat to Thurs, 9am to 1am, Fri 1pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 8653. facebook.com/tmlme

Urban Bistro

This kitsch cafe is popular among Media City dwellers and the health-conscious, for its cool modern vibe, with a grafitti-ed ceiling and mostly-green menu catering for every dietary requirement, including vegan, paleo and gluten-free.

Urban Bistro Cafe, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 7.30am to 10pm, Fri & Sat 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 362 4330. urbanbistro.ae

Images: Facebook