Don’t even think about texting while driving…

Dubai Police have just unveiled new technology aimed to curb traffic violations and accidents on the road.

Radars will be installed on some of Dubai’s busiest roads, targeting motorists who speed, use their phones while driving, or don’t wear their seatbelts.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said, “The radar will reduce traffic offences and ensure the safety of road users across the city. The new smart devices will be installed on different roads and highways to detect drivers’ behaviour who are not committed to driving safely.”

“The device detects violations committed by reckless drivers including the use of handheld mobile phones, failure to abide by lane discipline, not fastening the seat belt, sudden deviation, and other traffic violations that pose danger to road users,” Brig. Al Mazrouei added.

This is welcome news to anyone who’s had to avoid careless drivers on the city’s main thoroughfares, but also a warning to those who think acts such as texting or dialing on your phone have no consequence.

“Many road users can be victims for other drivers mistakes. Some drivers don’t understand the danger of some offences thinking its minor offences. Such offences can result tragic accidents for innocent people,” Brig. Al Mazroui said.

These state-of-the-art radars boast the latest in artificial intelligence technology, and each radar can be programmed to detect a range of violations, including dangerous swerving.

Colonel Engineer Mohammad Ali Karam, director of Traffic Technologies in the traffic department, said “The device is connected through 4G-enabled network to the police’s violations processing platform and radar management system (RMS).”

This news follows the announcement last week that Dubai’s new pedestrian safety system could see drivers slugged with a Dhs500 fine if they fail to give way to walkers at pedestrian crossings.

These important measures will ensure Dubai continues to be one of the best places to live in the world.

Images: Unsplash