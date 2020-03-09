Some of Dubai’s bars are shaping up for a true Irish celebration…

Paint on your shamrocks and dig out something green – St Patrick’s Day is taking place on Tuesday March 17 and Dubai is going all Irish on us. Expect live music, Irish-themed food, entertainment and lots of fun throughout March.

Fibber Magee’s

Fibber Magee’s has long been popular in Dubai for its reflection of true Irish spirit as well as some traditional Irish dishes. On March 17, you’ll be able to order their limited-edition green pie straight to your door using the Deliveroo app. It consists of beef, oysters and potato in a rich gravy, topped with green pastry, and served with mushy peas or chips. Can the day arrive already?

McGettigan’s

St Patrick’s Day falls on Tuesday March 17, but you can celebrate the weekend before at stalwart Irish bar McGettigan’s. On Thursday March 12 and Friday March 13, McGettigan’s venues across the city will be hosting plenty of fun celebrations. At Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, you’ll find two incredible live music concerts, with performances on Thursday March 12 from folk rockers Hermitage Green, and The Coronas who are sure to play hits such as San Diego Song and Someone Else’s Hands. Make sure you’re about on March 13, when you’ll find a four-hour brunch at McGettigan’s DWTC (Dhs400), JLT (Dhs450) and Souk Madinat (Dhs475). Find out more information here.

McGettigan’s, JLT, JBR, DWTC, Souk Madinat, Thurs March 12, Fri March 13, Tues March 17, various prices. mcgettigans.com

Offside

There are two opportunities to party Irish-style at JBR sports bar Offside. All you have to do is decide whether you prefer your brunches in the afternoon or evening on Friday March 20. The day brunch includes three hours of unlimited drinks and a buffet, whereas the evening one features unlimited drinks and sharing platters. Irish classics will be served at both, such as steak pies and Irish lamb stew followed by Irish whisky truffles and a delicious Irish liquor cheesecake.

St Patrick’s Day Drunch and Brunch, Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, Friday March 20, day brunch 12.30pm to 4.30pm, evening brunch 7pm to 10pm, Dhs249. Tel: (04) 814 5590. offsidedubai.com

Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant

For some true Irish craic, checkout Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant, where they’re celebrating St Patrick’s Day right through until March 31. Opt for the late Irish breakfast with a selected pint of traditional Irish beer for Dhs89, or enjoy the ‘Paddy platter’, with a range of Irish bites for two people, inclusive of two pints of selected beer.

Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, 12pm to 3am daily, St Patrick’s Day celebrations until March 31. Tel: (04) 439 8881. speakeasydubai.com

The Duck Hook

Tuck into a special Irish-themed three course meal at relaxed bistro-bar The Duck Hook on March 17. It includes corn beef hash with crispy hen’s egg and HP glaze, Irish stew served in bread bowl, and chocolate cake topped with Irish liqueur-flavoured ice cream, plus a selected beer for Dhs195. Alternatively, go for one of their classic a la carte dishes with a pint for Dhs105. If you play golf at the Dubai Hills course that day, you’re also entitled to two free selected beers – just show your score card on arrival.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills, Dubai, Tue March 17, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 666353. @theduckhookdubai

The Rose & Crown

There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate St Patrick’s Day at The Rose & Crown, with food and entertainment from March 15 to March 22. As well as special pies, stews and coddles on offer, there will be discounts on selected Irish drinks and beer. Jenga, darts, pool and lots more will be available for you to enjoy, throughout the week, but don’t miss the big St Paddy’s special quiz night on March 15.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 11am to 2am daily, St Patrick’s Day celebrations from March 15 to 22. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

UBK

Think you’ve got a strong stomach? Well, you can put that to the test at UBK in March, with its one-metre-long hotdog challenge. If you manage to eat the entire hotdog, which is encased in a green bun, in 30 minutes, you’ll get it absolutely free. Fail, you’ll have to foot the Dhs149 bill.

UBK, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 2am Sun to Wed, 12pm to 3am Thur and Fri. Tel: (04) 438 0000. facebook.com/ubkdubai

We Brunch: After Dark

We Brunch is one of Dubai’s unwavering party brunches, and it recently moved to Friday evenings. On Friday March 13, it’s going all green with a huge St Patrick’s warm-up party. The venue will be decorated Irish-style and expect some special dishes and lively entertainment.

St Patrick’s Day warm-up at We Brunch: After Dark, Accents Restaurant, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Fri March 13, 8pm to 11pm, soft drinks Dhs299, house drinks Dhs349, bubbles Dhs399. webrunchdxb.com

