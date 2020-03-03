The brunch has launched with a special Dhs500 family offer…

Brunches have undoubtedly become a Dubai institution and a solid Friday pastime, with free-flowing non-alcoholic drinks, unlimited food and lots of fun entertainment. But what if you’re on a health kick?

Chic Dubai hotel The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel has launched just the brunch for you, with all of the social and none of the inevitable over-indulgence guilt.

Running every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm, the new brunch includes nutrient-packed dishes, healthy juices, wellness activities and access to the hotel’s stunning pool and beach.

The Detox Brunch is priced at Dhs299 for the brunch and wellness activities or Dhs349 with the pool and beach access. Until April 10, there’s a special family offer for guests of the hotel, priced at Dhs500 for a family of two adults and two kids, inclusive of brunch, wellness activities, and pool and beach access.

It’s good news if you’re paleo or vegan as the range of healthy dishes include fresh salads, colourful Buddha bowls, a raw vegan herb garden, Arabic mezze, and tapas. Your immune system will thank you with cold-pressed juices and health-packed smoothies to drink.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, there will be a range of desserts on hand with a healthy spin. Made with ingredients like buckwheat flour, almond milk and coconut sugar, they’re perfectly suitable for vegans and people with dietary requirements.

In between making your way through the food and sunning yourself at the pool, make sure to check out the complimentary wellness activities. These include yoga and meditation sessions, a 15-minute oxygen therapy at Rayya Wellness Spa and an in-body analysis performed by the retreat’s health experts.

If you do go with children, they’ll be kept entertained all day at the Rayya Kid’s Club which offers indoor and outdoor activities, as well as a bouncy castle and splash pad, so you can relax and get yourself some sun.

Bliss…

Detox Brunch, Vibe Restaurant, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Dubai, every Friday, 12.30pm to 4pm, priced from Dhs299 including soft drinks. Tel: (04) 524 7777 . theretreatpalmdubai.com

Images: Provided