Light rain has already fallen in areas of Dubai and Abu Dhabi…

You might think the weather has nailed the global #mood at the moment. It’s decidedly overcast, with a chance of more rain in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al Quwain.

But grey skies and scattered precipitation are a good thing. They make staying inside a lot more attractive and it’s the perfect weather for snuggling up with loved ones and sharing some quality bonding time.

Why not check out our 10 suggestions for making the most of a weekend inside?

Plus, we’re living in a desert, so we can always do with more rain…

There certainly seems to be evidence that this rain is related to cloud seeding. Updates from the National Centre of Meteorology have included the tag #cloud_seeding.

To totally geek out on you, the dense distribution of cloud cover is also the type of aerosol vector (cloud) that supports effective seeding, in contrast to convection storm clouds.

The weather did initially break with storms in some parts of the UAE though. Check out this amazing light show that took place in the Al Bahia area of Abu Dhabi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

Still looking for more ways to make the most of a cosy weekend in?

We’ve got a list of your top Netflix recommendations and a range of music concerts you can stream right into your living room.

Or if you fancy something a little more cultural, dig out the good china and put the kettle on for our armchair tour round some of the world’s most famous museums.

Image: Unsplash