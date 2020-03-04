Enjoy food masterclasses and some inspirational talks…

We’re now well into the month of March and that means some awesome weather to enjoy some equally awesome activities and, boy, have WOWJBR, got some for you.

This week, it has launched a series of free masterclasses and talks for you to get involved in, from March 2 to March 5. You’ll find the free activations at popular hotspot, JBR, Dubai’s premier destination by Dubai Retail.

The activities are part of the WOWJBR series that runs throughout the winter months in Dubai. These come under the theme of ‘Express Yourself’, and each are designed to entertain and educate visitors. You’ll need to book your slots via JBR, The Walk’s social media page @JBR_official

So what’s on offer?

Masterclasses

Wednesday March 4: The Secret Shrimp Kingdom

Place: Shrimp Kingdom

Time: 11.30am

If you’re a seafood fan, and more specifically shrimp, then the masterclass at Shrimp Kingdom is for you. Head Chef Omar Malik will guide you on how to make the perfect cajun shrimp, which you’ll also get to taste afterwards.

Thursday March 5: Traditional Italian Gelato

Place: Cone Street

Time: 2.30pm and 3.30pm

Ice cream fans, get yourself to traditional Italian gelato shop, Cone Street on Thursday for a lesson in learning how to craft gelato with fresh and natural ingredients. We say craft, as don’t forget, gelato is a different art form to standard ice cream.

Talks

Tuesday March 3: Social Etiquette

Place: Blacklight Minigolf 3D

Time: 10.30am

In a society that is increasingly diverse, Siama Qader will be giving a talk on exploring the art of conversation and deportment, so if you fancy a culture-filled morning, check this one out.

Wednesday March 4: Don’t Call Me an Influencer

Place: BBQ Delights

Time: 10.30am

Food writer, Courtney Brandt is set to take you on a journey into the food and beverage industry, as well as discussing how brands can work more effectively across a mix of communications platforms.

Remember, they’re all free – so make sure you take advantage…

WOWJBR, JBR, Dubai, free masterclasses Wednesday March 2 to Thursday March 5. @JBR_official

Images: Provided