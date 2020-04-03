The UAE continues to play an integral role in combating Covid-19…

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has established three field hospitals in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The initiative comes under the directive of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in a move to help support the healthcare sector in combating Covid-19.

Under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inspected 2 field hospitals out of 3 constructed by @SEHAHealth in Abu Dhabi & Dubai. The new facilities will support the health sector with more integrated medical services & help curb the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/3ANYNx8msa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 21, 2020

Two of the three field hospitals are set to be located in Abu Dhabi. The field hospital located at Emirates Humanitarian City will be finalized during the first week of May and will be able to serve 1,200 patients who will be managed by medical team of 200 healthcare professionals.

The second field hospital is located in the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center, with the capacity to hold 1,000 patients and a medical team of 150. Built in collaboration with ADNEC, the hospital will include a quarantine patient room equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and recreational facilities.

The third field hospital in Dubai aims to be ready by the end of April and is located in Dubai Parks and Resorts. It will have the capacity to hold 1,200 patients and 200 healthcare professionals.

The hospitals will not only strengthen the country’s healthcare sector in its current battle against Covid-19, but will also prepare it for any future challenges.

HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the two field hospitals located in Abu Dhabi to evaluate the facilities and inspect its readiness.

Salem Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA stated, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve… it is imperative that we have a high level of preparedness, in line with the vision of our leadership.”

He went on to state that the “establishment of the new field hospitals is not a response to existing demand, but instead is a precautionary measure to ensure that we have the capabilities to care for each and every patient in the event we are faced with an influx of positive coronavirus cases,”

14 drive-through testing facilities were rolled out across the nation in a bid to combat Covid-19 and was another initiative introduced by SEHA. And in Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated a new field hospital at Dubai World Trade Centre that will houses 3,000 beds, including those for 800 intensive care patients.

Images: Emirates News Agency