For many of us, when we’re in need of a new iPhone, we need to brace ourselves for a pretty hefty upfront payment or prepare to be locked down with a long contract.

Well, not anymore, tech-giant, Apple, have just relaunched their brand new iPhone SE, and it retails in the UAE for Dhs1,699. Yes, you read that right.

The new device, which is the second generation of iPhone SE (after the initial one was discontinued in 2018) has launched in over 40 markets world-wide. You can pre-order it from Friday, April 17.

So what we expect from the new iPhone SE?

The new iPhone SE promises to have the same qualities that were popular with its predecessor – the combination of ‘small size, high-end performance and affordable price’ – but with so much more.

Phil Schiller, the company’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, says that this version includes their “best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos, while still being very affordable”.

The device is available in three slick colours – black, silver and red, with storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

An 11.9cm screen makes for perfect handheld viewing and the device is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic – said to be the fastest chip available in a smartphone.

For those perfect selfies, the iPhone SE boasts intelligent portrait lighting effects and there’s the capability for ‘beautifully sharp 4K video’. It’s good news for the clumsy ones – the device is water resistant up to 1m and for up to 30 minutes.

A long battery life ensures you won’t be having to charge it three times per day and it even has wireless charging capabilities.

apple.com

Images: Apple