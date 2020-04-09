The whole of the UAE is invited to clap their appreciation…

For the past two weeks, the silence of a city in lockdown has been broken at 8pm, when residents in various Dubai neighbourhoods have taken to their balconies to clap, cheer and sing.

It’s a vocal show of support for the city’s healthcare professionals and key workers, who are on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The neighbourhoods of JBR, Dubai Marina and Bur Dubai have been particularly lively, with pots and pans clanging, and music blasting through loudspeakers – I Will Survive is proving to be a popular isolation anthem.

Things have been a little quieter the past few nights, but tonight, on Thursday April 9, Abu Dhabi resident Louisa Bishop wants the whole of the UAE to come out clapping.

The Saadiyat Island resident has taken to Instagram to urge all of the UAE to make some noise.

“People have been working tirelessly here in the UAE putting themselves in potential danger everyday for the greater good of others. To thank them let’s have a round of applause this Thursday at 8pm to show our gratitude for all they are doing,” says Louisa.

“There are lots of communities already doing this but it hasn’t been done as a UAE wide applause so let’s make it big. From the tip of Ras Al Khamiah, down to Abu Dhabi let’s give everyone a thankful applause and unite as one,” she says.

So, when 8pm rolls around, step out onto your balcony or into your backyard, and give a hearty round of applause for the people who are working around the clock to keep our city safe.

It’s just one of a number of ways UAE residents and organisations are showing their support and solidarity for the coronavirus-fighting community. For more inspiring campaigns and ways to get involved, read how the UAE is coming together in the fight against Covid-19.