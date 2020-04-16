There will be three new Emirates flights back to the Philippines next week…

The direct Emirates service to Manila that has been successfully operating this week will now have three new dates, April 20, 20 and 22.

Only Filipino nationals will be permitted on the flights, which can be booked on emirates.com, or through travel agents.

For those passengers able to book seats out to the Philippines, the flights will all be one-way, as entry into the UAE is still restricted to UAE nationals.

Emirates also announced that it would use its return flights to transport stranded UAE nationals home.

To ensure everyone’s safety, passengers will be required to practice effective social distancing during their journey and wear their own masks both at the airport and onboard the aircraft.

Current advice is that travellers should arrive at check-in three hours before their scheduled flight departure time.

On April 6, Emirates launched the first of its repatriation flights, with four weekly services to London, and three weekly services to Paris, Frankfurt, Brussels and Zurich.

The airline continues to update its list of reactivated routes, earlier this week it added destinations in North America, Asia and the Middle East to the network.

Emirates announces limited passenger services from Dubai to Algiers, Chicago, Jakarta, Kabul, Manila, Tunis and Taipei. @DXB https://t.co/6OmtWsihkl pic.twitter.com/6Ds7J3GJvY — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 13, 2020

Emirates is doing everything it can to make sure its staff and passengers are safe on their journeys. There was news today of the airline being the first to conduct rapid on-site Covid-19 testing, prior to a flight to Tunisia.

As a specific response to the pandemic Emirates recently made big changes to their cancellation and changes policy, allowing customers greater flexibility for their travel, and increasing ticket validity to 24 months.

