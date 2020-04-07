You can even win a cool Jetman gift box…

Remember the cool Jetman stunt performed back in February 2020, that saw pilot Vince Reffet soar across the Dubai skies in a world’s first?

Well, if you had questions about this amazing feat, here’s your chance to get them answered. The daredevil pilot will be hosting a live chat from his home on the @Jetman Instagram account, tomorrow (April 8) at 1pm.

He will be joined by fellow French daredevil Fred Fugen. The duo threw themselves out of a helicopter in the Tianmen Mountain region in China while kitted up in jetpacks back in November 2019.

Not only will you hear about their cool experience while soaring through the air, they will also share information about themselves, their training, the cool technology behind the Jetpacks, and the answers to common questions asked on the Jetman Instagram account.

You’ll also get a chance to ask them questions yourself, and you may even stand a chance to win a cool Jetman gift box if you correctly answer some Jetman trivia. So, now’s the time to brush up on your Jetman facts.

This may help…

The record-smashing stunt in February was a collaboration between Expo 2020, XDubai and Jetman. It aimed to show how human drive has no limits.

The stunt brought the Jetman team one step closer to their mission of achieving a 100 per cent autonomous human flight.

The milestone proved that Jetman can now fly directly upwards from a standing start without the need for an elevated platform.

It was also the first time a Jetman pilot was able to combine safely hovering at a low altitude and flying aerobatics at a high altitude in the same flight.

If you haven’t viewed the super cool stunt yet, here it is in all its glory…

Flying solo, Vince Reffet successfully took off from the runway of Skydive Dubai transitioning into a high-altitude flight. He was equipped with a carbon fibre wing powered by four mini jet engines, and the only controls he had was his human body.

He reached an altitude of about 1,800m, which is twice as tall as the Burj Khalifa, and speeds of up to 1000m in 30 seconds. Gulp.

His entire experience lasted three minutes and he ended his stunt with a a roll and a loop at 1,800m altitude before opening his parachute and landing back at Skydive Dubai.

Expo2020 and Jetman hope to accomplish more in the near future. Shortly after landing Reffet stated “One of the next objectives is to land back on the ground after a flight at altitude, without needing to open a parachute. It’s being worked on.”

Image credit: Jetman

Video credit: Expo 2020