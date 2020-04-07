These shots are truly spectacular…

The sunset in Dubai yesterday was nothing short of magical, and many took to social media to share their amazing clicks. If you missed it, here are a couple of snaps that sum it all up.

Here are 8 of your stunning photos of the sunset across Dubai…

1. Truly magical

2. The sunset over Old Dubai

3. A view of the Dubai skyline from afar

4. The sunset over a peaceful Sheikh Zayed Road

5. Check out this sunset video

6. Those colours…

7. And these cloud formations…

8. We love the pink hues in this one…

