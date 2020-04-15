Quarantine Thursdays just got a little more exciting…

If you’ve lived in Dubai a while, you’ll know you can count on Irish bar McGettigan’s to throw a good party.

Whilst we might not be able to leave the house to celebrate the end of the working week, McGettigan’s are bringing the party to us with their brand-new offering – The Thursday Night Lock In.

The first one kicks off on Thursday, April 16, where from 8pm to 11pm, you and your flatmates can live stream a night of entertainment hosted by McGettigan’s resident musician, Mr Mike Ross.

He’ll have a special guest with him every week and, together they’ll keep you entertained with music, live chats and lots of fun. You can even put in your own music requests to up the anti.

If that wasn’t enough, special discounts will be available during the Lock In. Tuck into a McGettigan’s signature dishes such as fish and chips with 50 percent off or get 20 per cent off the rest of the menu. They’re available for delivery through Deliveroo.

Don’t forget, if you’re not in the mood on Thursday night, you can check out McGettigan’s Live Brunch on Fridays, where you’ll get two courses, plus a cocktail mixer. It’s priced at Dhs89 for one person and Dhs149 for two.

There’s also a weekly Tuesday night quiz to test your knowledge. It’s streamed live on Facebook, hosted by Quiz Master Jono. Prizes include a hotel stay, brunch and dinner for four at McGettigan’s.

You can even learn how to cook some traditional Irish recipes with McGettigan’s head chefs every week via YouTube. Dishes include fresh brown soda bread, crispy roasted potatoes and a sumptuous sticky toffee pudding.

All you need is your favourite tipple and a fab outfit…

McGettigan’s Thursday Night Lock In, every Thursday from April 16, 8pm to 11pm. facebook.com

Images: Provided