From healthy snacks to delicious sweet treats…

This year, the holy month of Ramadan is no doubt, different to usual. But while we may not be able to celebrate in grand iftar tents, or invite the whole family over, we can still send out some love to our family and friends through some amazing gifts.

You may want to bookmark this page, as we will keep adding on to the list.

Sugargram

They may be small, but these Sugargram cupcakes are packed with deliciousness. Flavours in the Ramadan edition box include saffron, date, coffee, karak chai and the go-to drink for the month – Vimto. You can order a box of 25 tiny cupcakes for Dhs125, or a sleeve of five for Dhs30, via ChatFood (with a minimum order of Dhs60), or on Deliveroo.

Sugargram, Dhs125 for 25 cupcakes, Dhs 30 for 5 cupcakes, order via ChatFood (Dhs60 minimum order) or on Deliveroo. @sugargram_me

BloomingBox

BloomingBox has launched the perfect collection for the holy month containing Arabic delights such as Emirati dates, baklava cake, umm ali cheesecake and many more. You can even add on additional gifts such as a copy of the Holy Quran (available in extravagant colours), an incense stand, essential oils and more.

BloomingBox, order on bloomingbox.com @bloomingboxme

Scoopie Cafe

Screaming for ice-cream this Ramadan? Dubai-based gourmet ice cream cafe, Scoopie Cafe will deliver your loved ones a range of their wide offerings of ice creams. They will arrive in cute mason jars and just for the holy month, if you order four scoops you will get one free. There are 12 flavours available such as vanilla and banana, Nutella and strawberry, saffron pistachio, lotus, and more. Each jar is priced at Dhs35.

Scoopi Cafe, Dhs35 per jar, to place your orders call 052-804 7935. @ScoopiCafe

Marks & Spencer Have a Marks & Spencer’s premium bag or basket delivered to your loved ones via the M&S Food app. They come in different sizes and a range of options are available from delicious sweet treats to tea-time favourites and even hampers that will help whip up a feast in the kitchen. Customers can get next-day delivery on orders placed before 12am and home delivery service is free with a Dhs150 minimum spend. Marks & Spencer, prices vary, next-day delivery on orders placed before 12am, free home delivery with a Dhs150 minimum spend, download via the M&S food app Barakat Barakat is the perfect spot to order from if you have loved ones who are fasting on your list. On offer are a range of delicious fresh fruits and vegetables, freshly squeezed juices and crisp salads. There are even ice creams and ice-pops available. During the holy month, you will get a 20 per cent discount on its wide range. Recipients will also receive a special Ramadan calendar with tips on how to stay healthy. Delivery can be done to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Barakat, prices vary, order on barakatfresh.ae Bateel Eating dates when one is breaking their fast has a range of health benefits, thus making it a perfect gift to send to your loved ones who are fasting. Bateel’s dates are organic and rich in vitamins and minerals. The Ramadan gift boxes come in a variety of elegant designs and prices starting from Dhs125. Bateel does ship orders on priority to guarantee a fresh delivery. Bateel, prices vary, order on bateel.com Godiva The chocolate brand is nearly 100 years old so it’s fair to say that they know what they are doing. Every piece of chocolate is bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and wonderful ingredients. On their website, you will find a range of options to gift under their Ramadan collection from date trays (coated or filled with chocolate goodness, of course) to chocolate-dipped strawberries and more. Prices start from Dhs125. Godiva, prices vary, order on godivauae.com Kibsons Kibsons are offering Ramadan hampers during the holy month with prices starting from Dhs78. It will include an assortment of energizing iftar treats such as fruits, dates, mixed nuts, water, and more. Prices start from Dhs78. Kibsons, prices vary, order on kibsons.com Forrey & Galland The Ramadan gifts boxes designs are enough to wow the lucky recipient of this gift, but delicious treat also awaits inside. Forrey & Galland have introduced their limited edition filled Khidri Dates, Royal Medjool Dates, Arabic Sweets and Ajwa Dates in the collection this year, but there are plenty others flavours that need to be tried, like their marzipan dates. They also have chocolate tabletes, Ramadan trays and hampers available. Forrey & Galland, prices vary, order on forreyandgalland.com Fruitful Day Fruitful Day are serving up a healthy order of fruit this Ramadan, and it comes in the shape of a cake. Made out of fruit, the fruit cakes come in two types – single or two-tiered, but there’s also fruit bowls, skewers, boska boards and more available. What a great way to surprise your loved ones this year. Fruitful Day, prices vary, order on fruitfulday.com Tania’s Teahouse Tania’s Teahouse has launched two new Ramadan boxes during the holy month packed with house-hold accessories and lots of tummy-pleasers, making it a perfect gift for loves ones. The regular Ramadan box will cost you Dhs150 and comes with local wildflower honey, Islamic print by Biha Designs, artisanal stuffed dates, tea, a Tania Teahouse signature mug, cookies and party-at-home accessory by Party Camel. Have a bigger family? Opt for the Dhs200 VIP box and receive extra tea sachets and cookies and an additional box of truffles by Protein Bakeshop. They even have a Ramadan dessert box for Dhs120 that includes kanafeh with saffron sauce you can drizzle on top, and chewy vegan coconut date cookies. Yum! Tania’s Teahouse, Dhs150 Ramadan Box, Dhs200 VIP Ramadan box, Dhs120 Ramadan dessert box, order on @TaniaTeahouse

Images: Provided