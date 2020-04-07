The fresh food market has received permission from authorities to reopen…

The Waterfront Market in Deira, near Hamriya Port, has been given permission by authorities to reopen today. The state-of-the-art facility in Deira sells fresh fish, fruit, vegetables and meat, and will be open from 6am to 8pm each day.

Deemed as essential service to the public and trade customers, the Waterfront Market will work closely with the local authorities to ensure stallholders are following all the rules and regulations.

Here’s how the Waterfront Market is keeping things safe for its visitors

The market has implemented a range of precautionary health and safety measures to help combat the spread of Covid-19, keeping the market safe for the public and its trade customers.

The Waterfront Market has assigned a dedicated team for a 24-hour cleaning programme. This will include disinfecting and sanitizing all common areas in addition to their regular hygiene cleaning practices.

Thermal cameras have been installed at all entrances, which will monitor the staff and customers’ temperature as they enter the market. In addition to this, hand sanitizer units have been installed at multiple locations.

Similar to supermarkets, all customers and staff will have to follow floor markings to help them maintain a distance of at least 1.5 metres between fellow shoppers.

As per Dubai’s stricter Covid-19 prevention measures, only one family member will be allowed to shop, and an approved permit will be required. The permits can be applied for online, where you will need to give your identification details and outline the exact reason for leaving your home.

Children will be prohibited from entering the Waterfront Market and, as required by law, shoppers will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times. The same requirements will apply to staff. In addition to this, staff will be checked by security for fever throughout the working hours.

All of the markets will be operational from 6am to 8pm, with cleaning and sanitization ongoing throughout the day. After closing, deep cleaning and sanitization will take place throughout the night.

Mohammad Al Madani, Waterfront Market Manager said: “Waterfront Market is a state-of-the-art modern facility which incorporates first-rate hygiene levels into the design of the building and its operations. As we deal in fresh food health, safety, security and hygiene have always been our number one priority. In light of Covid-19 we have taken additional precautionary measures across the entire property to further ensure the health and safety of all our customers, staff and the wider community.”

Lulu Hypermarket (8am to 7pm) and Supercare Pharmacy will also be open, however other retail outlets at the Waterfront Market will remain closed until further notice. Restaurants at the Waterfront Market will also be closed but will provide home delivery services.

Image: provided