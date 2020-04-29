Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas stations are now open…

Following the reopening of the Dubai Metro on Sunday April 26, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that three more stations are now open.

The three stations on the Green Line had been closed since March 31, due to movement restrictions in Deira as part of the National Sterilisation Programme across the city.

To #DubaiMetro users, #RTA announces service resumption at Al Ras, Palm Deira, and Baniyas stations starting tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Passengers are requested to adhere to the safety and security measures at the stations and inside the trains.

Since Dubai’s major transport services reopened, including the Dubai Metro, buses and taxis, strict social distancing measures have been put in place to ensure everyones safety.

All passengers and RTA employees are required to wear a mask at all times, in line with Dubai Government directives. Failure to wear a mask outside of ones residence could earn you up to a Dhs1,000 fine.

Passenger flow to carriages will be monitored at all times to avoid overcrowding. 17,000 social distancing stickers have been put in various means of public transportation, to guide passengers.

The Dubai Metro will operate from 7am to 11pm Saturday to Thursday, and from 10am to 11pm on Friday. This applies to both the red and green line.

The latest announcement follows a number of re-openings across Dubai as the city slowly gets back to normal following a strict 24-hour national disinfectant programme.

Residents are now permitted to leave their homes between the hours of 6am and 10pm each day, without applying for a permit. They are still encouraged only to leave if it’s essential.

Bars, restaurants, barbers, salons and malls are all now reopen, however strict social distancing measures are to be adhered to at all times.

