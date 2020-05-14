From delicious cheese selections to fine French pastries and more…

As you patiently wait for your favourite restaurants to open up in Dubai, here’s one way to satisfy your craving for fine French cuisine.

French bistro Odeon, located in Alliance Française Dubai in Oud Metha, is not only offering catering services, but it’s also delivering luxurious products right to your door – at a pocket-friendly rate.

Co-owner Thomas Duhamel is a chef who has worked at the likes of award-winning Zuma, and STAY by Yannick Alléno, the acclaimed restaurant in One&Only The Palm. He brings his flare for European cuisine and ingredients to the fore.

On the menu, you’ll find a delicious cheese selection ranging from raclette to parmesan Grana Padano, goat’s cheese and much more.

Fill your home with the aroma of freshly baked breads by ordering ready-to-cook items such as cheese and onion twist, baguettes, ciabatta bread, a variety of flavoured croissants and much more.

Want to satisfy your craving for fine French pastries? Order eclairs, beignets and macarons by the boxful.

You can also order quality meats, such as Australian racks of lamb and wagyu tenderloin fillets in a range of grades.

Have a busy schedule? You can get dishes cooked by Chef Thomas himself such as beef lasagne, potato gratin and truffle mashed potatoes at pocket-friendly prices.

Here’s how it works

Ordering from this gourmet delivery service is simple. You will need to order via their Whatsapp on 056 874 5424.

The menu and product list changes every week, and you’ll receive the list with the new additions on Whatsapp.

Once you receive your goods, you can pay for it via cash or credit card.

And that’s it. All you have to do next to prep, throw your dish in the oven and tuck in.

Bon appétit!

Odeon Catering, 18th St, Oud Metha. Tel: 056 8745425. facebook.com/odeondubai/

Images: social