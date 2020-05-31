Live the high life with a daycation at these luxury resorts in Dubai…

If a stay at One&Only’s ultra-glam resorts has always been high on your wish list, then you might want to take advantage of these new daycation deals.

At One&Only Royal Mirage, Drift has launched a new daycation offer that runs from 11am to 8pm daily. You’ll have all-day access to a Prestige Room, and use of the resort’s private beach and lush gardens.

Prices start at Dhs850+++ for two people, including Dhs400 in resort credit to use towards drinks or a meal at Drift Beach Club Restaurant.

With its chic French Riviera vibe and Provencal menu, it’s the next best thing to that European holiday you’ve been hanging for.

Drift Beach Club, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Daycation available daily, 11am to 8pm. From Dhs850+++ for two people, with Dhs400 in resort credit. Reservations are essential. Tel: (04) 3999999. Email: reservations@ oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae. oneandonlyresorts.com/royal-mirage

Across the water, One&Only The Palm promises an intimate beach escape at its ultra-luxe resort on Palm Jumeirah. Prices start at Dhs1,200+++ for two people, including use of a Premiere Room from 11am to 8pm and beach access.

You’ll also get Dhs500 back in resort credit to spend on drinks or dining at 101 Dining Lounge & Marina. The menu at waterfront restaurant 101 is curated by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Allenó, and features Mediterranean classics such as calamari, burrata and grilled sea bass.

One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Daycation available daily, 11am to 8pm. From Dhs1,200+++ for two, including Dhs500 in resort credit. Reservations are essential. Tel: (04) 4401010. Email: reservations@ oneandonlythepalm.com. oneandonlyresorts.com/the-palm