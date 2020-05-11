Your calendar is set for the next two weeks…

Caught up with the best shows to watch on Amazon Prime, paid a virtual visit to the Seven Natural Wonders, had a culture fix by exploring Sharjah’s cultural highlights and enjoyed the performing arts with Dubai Culture’s digital edition? Here’s something else that can fill your diaries for the next two weeks.

Specialist beauty, health and wellness agency TishTash will be hosting a series of virtual masterclasses, activities and workshops starting from Monday, May 11. The initial phase will see the masterclasses run for two weeks until Sunday, May 24, but they may continue if the response is good.

This unique series will feature experts from across the globe offering us their knowledge and providing helpful tips and tricks. The masterclasses at the moment are open to everyone and are free to attend.

Some of the classes you can sign up for include a fitness class by exercise experts F45 and Yoga La Vie, a cooking class with chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price, and a craft class on Vision Boarding by mental health experts LightHouseArabia.

There are even sessions held by make-up artists, fashion stylists, authors, interior designers, and much more.

Have a little one at home? There’s plenty of fun for them too, from crafts to dance classes and even story time.

The classes will be held on Zoom and will take about 30 minutes to an hour of your time, but you’ll come out with a cool new skill.

There will be three to eight sessions per day, so you better get to planning and pen your classes in your diaries.

You can find the details of the sessions such as date, timing, description, host, time duration and more in this link here.

stayhomewithtishtash.com

Images: Unsplash