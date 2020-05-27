Extensive precautionary and preventive measures have been put in place…

In Abu Dhabi, hotels, gyms, pools, beaches and bars are beginning to open, and starting today, Dubai is opening its cinemas, gyms and entertainment centres. Sharjah isn’t far behind and will be opening up popular spots across its leisure and eco-tourism destinations in a phased manner.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is making sure all of its destinations strictly adhere to the UAE government’s health and safety protocols, delivering the highest levels of protection to residents and visitors.

Leisure and entertainment destinations

The sterilisation and disinfection drive is complete at the following venues and they are now open to the public: Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, The Flag Island, Heart of Sharjah, Mleiha Archaeological & Ecotourism Project, Khorfakkan Beach, Maraya Art Centre and 1971-Design Space.

In order to keep it safe for visitors, residents and staff, visitor numbers will be restricted in keeping with social distancing protocols. Clear and visible markings and stickers will help visitors stick to the two-metre distance.

In addition to this, guests will have their temperature taken on arrival, and there will even be a walk-through sanitisation booth prior to entering the venue.

Common areas will be regularly disinfected during operational hours and those not wearing masks won’t be allowed to enter.

Visitors aged 12 and below, and those over 60 will not be permitted to access these destinations.

Hospitality

Shurooq’s hospitality is also welcoming guests at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah and all three Sharjah Collection properties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat and Kingfisher Retreat.

Preparations have been underway well before the reopening and safety and cleaning protocols will continue to ensure the safety of the guests and staff.

This includes distant seating policies, and periodically sanitising public spaces such as door handles, railings and elevator buttons.

Unlike its leisure and entertainment destinations, families of all ages are welcomed here.

Images: Provided