What would have Zayed done today?

The 19th day of Ramadan is designated as Zayed Humanitarian Day across the UAE. It’s a day when the nation remembers the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The day is dedicated to the good deeds and achievements of the founder of the UAE, which coincides with the anniversary of the founders passing in 2004.

It comes at a time when the UAE and the world is battling Covid-19, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to Twitter to share a powerful video with the words “What would have Zayed done today?”.

What would have Zayed done today ? pic.twitter.com/cLnKFweMKz — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 12, 2020

The powerful two-minute video answers the question while reflecting on Sheikh Zayed’s vision for his country.

It contains a montage of clips, from our rulers hosting virtual meetings to our frontline workers and the helping hand the UAE is offering to all corners of the world.

It continues to inspire us with footage of how the country is keeping its citizens and residents safe, with the voiceover stating that Sheikh Zayed would have treated locals and expats like his sons and daughters, and would have opened his arms and heart to the world.

The voiceover states that Sheikh Zayed would have been ‘the rock who has the power to move the nation forward.’

The question appears on screen yet again as the video reaches its climax, with the voiceover concluding that Sheikh Zayed “would have been proud of his nation and its people because they are doing exactly what he would have done. He would have been a witness to the greatness that he had founded. Today, his spirit is still here in each one of us, leading the way to remain a powerful nation where our power lies in our values.”

Images: Getty