As Dubai slowly starts to return to some sense of normality (albeit with strict social measures in place), we can finally start to plan our weekends again. Yay.

A number of popular Dubai restaurants have reopened their doors this week, so make sure you make your weekend worth coming out of lockdown for.

Cipriani Dubai

Step into a virtual Venice at DIFC’s Cipriani Dubai. The warm-hued restaurant serves as the perfect setting to catch up with friends. Enjoy Italian-inspired dishes such as baked tagliolini and the signature truffle pizza, followed by the brand’s signature dessert, vanilla meringue and freshly made ice cream a la minute.

Cipriani Dubai, Gate Village 10, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 347 0003. cipriani.com

Scalini

For delicious Italian fare, try visiting Scalini. Decked out in creams and blues, you’ll feel like you’ve found a little gem on the coast of Italy somewhere. Try dishes like Manzo Stefano – wagyu beef with wild mushrooms, or their signature cheesecake.

Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 349 0068. scalini-dubai.com

GAIA

A wow-worthy experience awaits you at Greek-inspired restaurant GAIA in DIFC. Make sure to try the seafood, chosen fresh from the counter. Go with an empty stomach – you’ll want to try everything on the menu.

GAIA Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-restaurants.com

tasha’s Cafe’s

A number of the popular tashas cafes have opened across Dubai this week; tashas Marina Mall on May 24, tashas Al Jalila on May 26 and tashas Galleria on May 28. Enjoy signature dishes likes salads and pasta, followed by tea and cake afterwards.

tashas cafe, various locations, Dubai, 9am to 10pm daily. tashascafe.com

Avli by tashas

This Athenian-inspired restaurant is popular with fine-diners in the beating heart of DIFC. Dine on Grecian dishes like light salads, mezze and grilled meats in the stunning, soft-lit surroundings of this ultra-sophisticated space.

Avli by tashas, Gate Village Building 9, DIFC, 12pm to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com

Galaxy Bar

For some late-night cocktails, the dark and mysterious Galaxy Bar is a great place to visit. Adjoined to Avli by tashas, the bar lives up to its name, with velvet chairs in a deep blue and twinkly lights adorning the ceiling. During the summer months, it will be transformed into a private dining room.

Galaxy Bar, Gate Village Building 9, DIFC, 12pm to 10pm daily. Tel: (058) 513 0694. galaxy-bar.com

Flamingo Room

For a slice of luxury and those Insta-worthy restaurant pics, you need to check out Flamingo Room at celebrity-favoured Dubai hotel, Jumeirah Al Naseem. The restaurant is decked out in hues of soft pink and the menu is seriously sophisticated.

Flamingo Room by Tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 244 7278. flamingoroombytashas.com

Images: Provided/Social