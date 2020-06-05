We’ve got a strong week lined up for Abu Dhabi…

Buoyed by the news gyms are permitted to reopen in the emirate later this week, we’re beyond ready to flex. So, whether you’re down for workout, rest or play – stick with us, because we’re rolling out the big guns.

Sunday, June 28

1. Take the last opportunity to get in on a raw-esome deal on Ceviche.

South American food fans know that sometimes, only ceviche will suffice. A delish fish dish ‘cooked’ with a squeeze of juice from a citrus fruit, hashed together with aromatic ingredients such as chili, coconut, coriander, and garlic. Between June 25 and June 28, you can get hold of a whole ceviche platter for just Dhs318 at Peruvian restaurant Coya. Included in the combo are: Lubina Clasica (sea bass); Atun Chifa (yellowfin tuna); Pargo a la Trufa (red snapper); Salmon Nikkei (salmon); Hongos (mushroom) and Mixto (mixed seafood).

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, From Thu June 25 to Sun June 28, noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

Monday, June 29

2. Unlock the mystery of this speakeasy hidden inside a Chinese restaurant

Dragon’s Tooth is a riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Or more accurately, it’s a super-chic cocktail lounge, hidden in Chinese eatery Dai Pai Dong, which is itself inside Abu Dhabi’s Rosewood hotel. They have a daily cocktails and nibbles deal, which unlocks a master pairing of delicately blended beverage and sophisticated snack.

Dragon’s Tooth, Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open 3pm-9pm daily. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

3. Grab a ticket to the bun show

Legit Brit rub-a-dub, Tavern presides over more than just a cosy atmosphere and extensive happy hour. For instance – you can wrap your chops round a stonking little dine and drink deal. Just Dhs69 connects you with a burger, a pint and the perfect sign-off to a working day.

Tavern, Sheraton, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, Daily from 12pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Tuesday, June 30

4. Head into the arms of the one you love.

The Captain’s Arms at Le Méridien has got a deal that screams great value date night. You can get three pints with one selected main course for just Dhs99.

Captain’s Arms, Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Wednesday, July 1

5. Fit this into your schedule

Last night we finally got the fitness news we were waiting for: the capital’s Gyms are permitted to begin reopening from July 1. Of course, there are important rules and regulations to accompany the return to gain-getting. This includes body temperature screening; the wearing of face masks and gloves; and minimum social distancing space of two metres must be maintained between individuals at all times. Check out our guide for a full round-up of requirements.

Across Abu Dhabi from July 1.

