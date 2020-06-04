It’s open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday…

Feeling a bit cooped up and in need of reprieve? You’ll be thrilled to know that Nara Camp is welcoming back guests in small groups from today.

Located in the sand dunes within the Dubai Conservation Area, Nara Camp is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, making it the perfect way to end your working week.

The good news? Nara Camp is open to children under the age of 12 and those over 60, so take the entire family for a wonderful night out.

Not only will you be able to escape to the peaceful desert and take in nature, but you will also enjoy a delicious culinary experience and a host of entertainment.

You’ll have your own private dining table, where you can enjoy a menu laced with local flavours and spices. Tuck into cornfed chicken shawarma, hummus and spiced beef kofta, or enjoy Mediterranean dishes such as ice-cold gazpacho soup, or fish with slow-cooked fennel and black olives while you take in unspoilt views of the Arabian Desert.

For your entertainment, there’s live music from an oud player and a memorable fire show that fits in perfectly with the atmosphere. There’s also sand-boarding if you’re the more adventurous type, and volleyball to help you build up your appetite. You can even catch a movie under the stars.

The price of adults (16 years and above) is Dhs550, and children will pay Dhs350.

Nara Escape is also licensed, so they have a selection of wines available, which you can purchase at an additional charge of Dhs350.

Included in your price is a drive in a 4×4 Land Cruiser, where you and your loved ones can discover the Desert Conservation zone.

Images: provided