It’s to mark American Independence Day…

Popular cult burger spot Black Tap is gearing up to celebrate the United States of America’s 244th Independence Day – and it is doing it in true Black Tap style with the release of a new CrazyShake.

In keeping with the restaurant’s penchant for over-the-top CrazyShakes, this limited edition shake will be decked out in red, white and blue – the colours of the American flag.

The shake will come with a vanilla frosted rim and vanilla ice cream, topped off with a decadent slice of red, white and blue cake with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry on top.

You’ll only have two days to enjoy this decadent, limited-edition shake, on July 3 and July 4. To add to the exclusivity of this celebratory shake, there are only a limited number of available per day, so you will need to head down to Black Tap early to score one.

Just make sure you grab a snap for the ‘Gram before you dig in.

Remember, Black Tap has a cool new outlet at the Dubai Mall, so you can head on there to tuck into the CrazyShake for the special price of Dhs62. If you’re heading towards the Jumeirah Al Naseem branch or any of the Rixos Premium JBR venues, it will be Dhs69.

If you’re in Abu Dhabi, sample the shake for Dhs62 at Black Tap’s venue in the Yas Mall Cascade Dining precinct, which has just reopened to diners.

Black Tap, Dubai Mall, Rixos Premium JBR, Jumeirah Al Naseem and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi. Stars and Stripes shake available July 3 and 4. Dhs62-69. blacktapme.com

Images: Provided.