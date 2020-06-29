This will get you excited about date night…

Have date nights been put on the back burner in the midst of everything that’s going on?

Treat your loved one and yourself to some much needed one-on-one time and check out our list of date-perfect restaurants in Dubai. Remember to make a reservation in advance.

Relishing all this time at home with your other half? We’ve listed a bunch of great restaurants that will deliver a delicious meal right to your door.

Here are 10 ways to do date-night in Dubai.

Dining out

Alici

Award-winning, Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant Alici not only offers up beautiful views and a romantic atmosphere that’s perfect for date night, but the food is incredible too. The two-storey restaurant offers an intimate dining space downstairs that will set the perfect mood. The Italian seafood restaurant not only has the What’s On seal of approval, it has a royal one, too as Sheikh Hamdan visited the beautiful Bluewaters restaurant in December last year.

Alici, Bluewaters, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

The Maine Land Brasserie

Opening to the public in the beginning of June, The Maine Land Brasserie boasts a stunning venue to match its location in the equally stunning ME Dubai in The Opus, Business Bay. Floor-to-ceiling windows, glittering chandeliers and marble surfaces are make for a sophisticated date night – try to nab one of the cosy booths. If you’re a fan of The Maine, the menu here features a range of their best-loved dishes, in addition to a few new signatures exclusive to the Maine Land Brasserie. A few surprises might spike your intrigue such as Burgundy snails, coquilles St Jacques and truffled mac and cheese.

Maine Land Brasserie, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 577 6680. themaine.ae/landbrasserie

Atelier M

Located at one of Pier 7’s top spots, Atelier M offers up showstopping views of the marina, delicious food and an incredible atmosphere – all the components that make up a perfect date night. The restaurant has recently launched a new romantic offer for just Dhs259 that will see you and your partner tucking into a three-course set menu. Dishes include artichoke tortellini, roasted lamb shank, and a delicious salted caramel flan. Booking is essential and you can avail the offer every Thursday and Saturday from 6pm to 9pm.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs259 three-course set menu, every Thur and Sat 6pm to 9pm, Tel: (04) 450 7766, atelierm.ae

Da Vinci

Da Vinci’s Italian Restaurant at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has private rooms that are perfect if you have a private occasion to celebrate like a wedding anniversary, birthday, or if you just want some one-on-one time with your partner. Pick from delicious Italian dishes such as pizzas and pastas off their a la carte menu. Book a private room in advance, and let the team know what the occasion is, so they can decorate the room before you arrive.

Da Vinci, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily, Tel: (04) 702 8811, millenniumhotels.com

Nara Camp

It may be a bit of a drive, but is there anything more romantic than having dinner under the stars with your partner? Located in the sand dunes within the Dubai Conservation Area, Nara Camp is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Enjoy your own private dinner table and take in the serene Arabian desert scenes while tucking into delicious food and enjoying a host of entertainment.

Nara Camp, Dubai Conservation Area, Al Ain Road, Margham Gate, Dubai. Tel: (050) 3367 909. nara.ae

Staying in

The Maine

The Maine Land Brasserie (mentioned above) is worth a visit, but if you’re staying indoors and want to tuck into the The Maine’s delicious grub, they will deliver it right to you. The team has launched a special Maine Taco Truck and its dishes are now available via Deliveroo. Items up for grabs include crispy fish tacos, cauliflower tacos and pulled shortrib tacos. There are also taco bowls, salads, sandwiches and pizzas on offer.

The Maine, available on Deliveroo now. @themainedxb

Tasha’s

Tashas Cafe has just opened its fifth outlet, now in Al Barsha, but if you fancy staying in, the popular cafe will deliver right to your doors. You can order from the South African fine-dining cafe via Deliveroo, and enjoy dishes such as Texas salad, chicken vol-au-vent or the Savva’s chicken pasta.

Tasha’s, available on Deliveroo now. @tashascafe

LPM

DIFC’s long-standing popular French Mediterranean restaurant LPM delivers its food in stunning customised canvas bags, which you can re-use. You will also receive a curated Spotify playlist to perfectly set the mood of your meal while mentally transporting you out of your living rooms and onto the Côte d’Azur. Classic options off the LPM menu are available such as the gratin dauphinois, buratta with tomatoes and bar du chilli grillé. The lively atmosphere of the iconic restaurant will be missed, but this at-home experience is the next best thing.

LPM on Deliveroo, deliveroo.ae/lpm-dubai

Nobu

This award-winning restaurant at Atlantis, the Palm is delivering tasty items off its mod Japanese-Peruvian menu right to your home. Yes, even its iconic black cod with miso. There’s also the ultra-luxe lobster wasabi tacos on the menu, and some of Dubai’s finest sushi and sashimi.

Nobu on Deliveroo, zomato.com

Odeon

Create your own meal using luxurious products thanks to Odeon’s delivery service or get scrumptious dishes cooked by chef Thomas Duhamel who has worked at the likes of award-winning Zuma, and STAY by Yannick Alléno, the acclaimed restaurant in One&Only The Palm. No matter what option you pick, not only will it be delicious, it will also be affordably priced. You will need to order via their Whatsapp on 056 874 5424.

Odeon Catering, 18th St, Oud Metha. Tel: 056 8745424. facebook.com/odeondubai/