In the midst of May 2020, a policy was issued stating that holders of residency and visit visas which expired in before March 2020 have until August 18, 2020, to leave the country without paying any fines. Additionally, visas that expired after March 1, 2020, will be extended until the end of the year – December 31, 2020.

The policy was issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

But, what if your visa was cancelled?

According to a Gulf News report, Amer Centres in Dubai which process visa applications stated that ‘holders of cancelled visas and overstay fines for newborn babies inside UAE were not included’ in the visa extension and fine waiver until further notice.

The response from the semi-government body was based on instructions by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Amer advised individuals to either leave the UAE or change their visa status.

A tourist visa can also be purchased if you are already in the country. It will cost Dhs2000 for 30 days and Dhs2400 for 90 days. The visa will have to be renewed once the time frame is over. You will be able to chat with an Amer representative on the website here, who will tell you what documents you require.

Failing to change the visa status will incur in overstay fines – Dhs221 for the first day and Dhs25 for each consequent day.

Al Amer has stated updates if any, will be announced on their official media channels.

Global travel remains restricted and at the moment, only a limited number of passenger flights are heading in and out of the country to help people return home.

Residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi can call 600 522222 for further information. Dubai residents and visitors can call 800 5111 from within the UAE or +971 (04) 313 9999 from overseas. For details on applying for an exemption from late fines, visit ica.gov.ae.

