There’s plenty of arty fun to keep you busy over summer…

When Tashkeel was first established, its aim was to provide a nurturing environment for the growth of contemporary art and design in the UAE – and they have managed to do so even in the most trying of times.

The creative workspace has just announced a new-season format for summer, which includes virtual courses and live lectures for art and design practitioners, as well as at-home activities for juniors.

For the little ones

Suitable for children aged eight to 12, this summer programme lets little ones cultivate their skills in the comfort and safety of their homes. Once they sign up, they will receive a summer activity box, which will help them build on their creative skills and critical thinking.

There will be a different theme each week and it will cost Dhs275 per box (excluding VAT, but including delivery).

July 5: Fun with Flora and Fauna

July 12: Fibrous Vessels

July 19: Emotional Motion

July 26: Playful Printing

August 9: Wonderful Weaving

August 16: Paper Perspectives

Details of the sessions can be found here, where you can also register. Classes have a capacity though, so don’t take too long to decide.

For young creatives

For those creatives curious about art and design, head to this website here for tutorials, talks, articles and much more.

The learning pack focuses on printmaking, painting, illustration, graphic design, product design, crafts, textile, photography and calligraphy.

The best news is it’s free to view.

(Note: The website seems to be down at the moment, but the team of Tashkeel are working to get it back up and running, so do check back.)

For adult practitioners

For Dhs975, adult practitioners can sign up for an online course with independent arts writer and consultant Kevin Jones. Participants will explore how writing can be a therapeutic tool and formulate new ways of positioning and representing their creative practices.

Adults can also register for a series of live lectures by Tashkeel, which cost just Dhs50. The online lecture aims to explore the intersection of art, design, environment and science with leading experts and practitioners.

The first series titled Fermentation by Inês Neto dos Santos is on June 22 and the second titled Arish by Dr. Sandra Piesik is on July 20.

Images: Taskheel