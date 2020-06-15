Relaxing views, healthy food, refillable coffee, monetary rewards and much more…

Calling all creatives and students! Has working from the kitchen table or your couch led to a drop in your creativity? Need a fresh breath of air and a change of scene to help give you a boost? 100 Cafe at Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah is the place to be.

The healthy eatery has a cool offer that will allow creatives and students to work in a calm and comfortable space from 10am to 4pm, three days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This inspiring cafe boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, overlooking an idyllic garden, to provide you with just the calming energy you need to get those creative juices flowing. And if that’s not enough, the cafe will serve you a complimentary hot drink and a refill, alongside every purchase you make while you work.

Along with the speciality coffee and teas brewed to perfection, the menu offers a selection of delicious, healthy items including gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Pick from the gluten-free pancakes or gluten-free chocolate porridge for Dhs60. Fancy a sweet treat to get through that mid-afternoon slump? There’s the vegan cookie for Dhs28.

As a cool bonus, all customers will receive monetary rewards on their purchases, thanks to the cafe’s loyalty programme. The credit is applicable on all dishes and drinks, and is redeemable on the same day or your next visit. All you need to do is pay a one-time fee of Dhs5 to sign up.

Just looking for a spot to chill, rather than work? The beautiful space is the perfect place to met friends, family and co-workers.

100 Cafe, Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 10am to 4pm on Mon, Tue and Wed. Tel: (056) 164 8924. thehundred.ae

Images: provided