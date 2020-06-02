Enjoy the fin-tastic deal every Sunday…

Calling all foodies. If your idea of a top-notch meal is tucking into a hearty plate of fish and chips, inspired by the classic British seaside dish, then we have just the thing for you.

Cool botanical restaurant, The London Project, which is inspired by the eclectic boroughs of the UK’s capital city has just launched a two-for-one fish and chips deal, meaning you can meet up with your bestie without breaking the bank.

You’ll be able to avail the fin-tastic offer every Sunday, from 12pm to 7pm, giving you a nice start to the week. Priced at Dhs125, the dish includes London Meantime beer-battered cod, chunky triple cooked chips, mushy peas, roast garlic tartar sauce, and grilled lemon.

If that wasn’t enough, to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day (yep, apparently that’s a thing) on Friday, June 5, you’ll be able to get the same two-for-one deal all day. We feel Friday plans coming on.

The London Project is located at Bluewaters Island, you’ll enjoy some Insta-worthy views from the upstairs terrace, right across The Beach and JBR – two of arguably the most well-known parts of Dubai, for residents and tourists alike.

Inside the restaurant, which spans over two floors, you’ll find some seriously cool decor. Exposed brick contrasts with draping foliage and plants, with rich textured leathers and dark woods bringing up the furnishings.

The food is as inspired by London’s boroughs as the restaurant itself. Dishes to try include the beer battered fish & chips, Oxford beef cheek croquettes and the Wagu burger. For dessert, Queenie’s chocolate torte or a warm sticky toffee pudding will give you that fuzzy feeling.

Don’t forget to try the restaurant’s signature English garden-influenced cocktails, which are sure to be a hit.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, two-for-one fish and chips available Sundays, 12pm to 7pm, Dhs125. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Images: Provided