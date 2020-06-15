From cartoon portraits to grooming appointments…

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 21 this year, and if you’re unsure on what to buy the most important man in you or your child’s life, check out our list below.

Here are seven gifts you can purchase for dad on Father’s Day.

ImCartoonifed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Im Cartoonified (@imcartoonified) on Jun 5, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

Does dad love cartoons? Get the big man recreated in the form of his favourite cartoon – be it a superhero, a character from The Simpsons or more – and you will definitely warrant a big smile on his face. Here’s how it works. Head on over to the website and pick the number of people you want to be included in the portrait – you can choose to have dad alone or the whole family transformed, including your pet. Next, choose from full-body or shoulder up, select the cartoon, pick a size and finally the background. The team will then get to work to ‘cartoonify’ you. You can choose to receive a digital file or have it sent to you on canvas (takes 14 days for delivery). Prices vary depending on the options above.

Tel: (050) 465 5915, imcartoonified.com

One Good Thing

For every item you buy from One Good Thing, something good will happen in the world. It may be that a tree gets planted, someone in need gets a meal, or your item itself may have been made by a survivor of human trafficking. The products are good quality, well designed and just plain awesome. And you’ll be spoilt for choice as there are over 550 products to choose from.

Tel: (04) 58 504 1975. one-goodthing.com

The Saffron Souk

This online marketplace has some amazing options for Father’s Day and they are all locally produced, which means you are supporting small businesses in the region. From personalised cufflinks with dad’s name in Arabic calligraphy to t-shirts, accessories and more, you’re bound to find something dad will love.

saffronsouk.com

CG Barbershop

On Father’s Day, CG Barbershop located in Arjaan by Rotana is offering a complimentary facial worth Dhs80 with every haircut booking. If they visit along with their son, the child will also enjoy a free kids’ haircut worth Dhs100. Don’t forget to make an appointment.

Tel: (04) 227 4666. cgbarbershop.com

Kare

If dad has unique items sprinkled across the house, then Kare is the perfect place to shop. Kare items are vibrant, never boring and non-conformist – and you’re bound to find something for dad, whether he’s super sporty or one who loves the great outdoors. You can shop online, or you can even head to the store and save Dhs250 when your purchase Dhs1,000.

kareuae.ae

Tamashee

Tamashee is a high-end Arabian Gulf footwear brand based in Dubai with products that have been inspired by cultural designs and patterns. The online store has a range of footwear for both men and women that come in a variety of colours, but they also have perfumes which can be the perfect gift for dad if he loves a good strong Arabic scent.

tamashee.com

Stop and Help

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stop and Help (@stopandhelpdxb) on Jun 13, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

Stop and Help launched in March 2020 with one clear objective: to match people in need with people who can help. For Father’s Day, you can help a father in need celebrate his role as provider in his family, under your dad’s name. You can pick to help a family for one week or four weeks, with costs starting at just Dhs250. You’ll need to fill in this form here to register and someone will get back to you within 24 hours. You can then share your good deed by uploading a photo of dad with the hashtag #stopandhelpdads, which will help spread awareness of those living with financial stress.

@stopandhelpdxb