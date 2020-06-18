It might surprise you to learn about these restricted activities in Dubai…

While Dubai authorities have been gradually lifting many of the city’s Covid-19 restrictions, there are some major activities that are still banned.

This week, we’ve seen Dubai water parks get the green light to reopen, and the restrictions that applied to children and over 60s get lifted – but we’re not entirely out of the woods yet. So, before you go and throw that post-Covid party at home, it’s worth familiarising yourself with the following list.

According to the latest memo from Dubai Economy, dated June 17, these activities are still off-limits in Dubai:

Social gatherings, parties and events, including exhibitions, concerts, tournaments, weddings, award ceremonies and nightclub events

Help-yourself buffets – buffets can reopen, but only if waitstaff serve you the food canteen-style, you don’t touch the utensils, and you leave a two-metre gap when queuing. We’ll just stick to table service, thanks

All massage services, spas, saunas, hammams and jacuzzis – one-to-one home beauty and personal care sessions are now permitted, but massages are still a no-go

Groups of more than five people at pools, sports centres and entertainment venues. For venues that can hold more than five people, there must be a gap of four metres between each group of five

Pool bars, so those swim-up sips will have to wait

Renting goggles, nose clips or snorkels at the pool, as they’re difficult to clean

Overtaking while swimming laps. Cool your jets, speedster…

Children’s soft play areas, ball pits, rock-climbing walls, trampolines, arcades and gaming zones at water parks must remain closed. Live entertainment and parades are also on hold

In-store testing of cosmetics or fragrances, which may at least mean you don’t get ambushed when you go shopping for beauty products. A silver lining!

Image: Unsplash