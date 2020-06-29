Gotta catch a mall…

With the mercury rising outside, many of us will be heading for the comfort of the UAE’s climate-controlled malls this summer.

Following a brief closure as part of the raft of measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many of the emirate’s malls are open again.

And thanks to another decree from the UAE government last week, kids under 12 are now permitted to visit malls in Abu Dhabi again.

To help you figure out which ones are now open for business, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development has compiled a list.

Malls in Abu Dhabi’s three regions: #AbuDhabi, #AlAin and #AlDhafra, are set to welcome visitors again after implementing #ADDED instructions and regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable #shopping experience. pic.twitter.com/FRoQLLVUwE — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية – أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) June 28, 2020

Abu Dhabi

Yas Mall; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; Marina Mall; Bawabet Al Sharq Mall; Al Wahda Mall; Fotouh Al Khair Mall; Abu Dhabi Mall; Nation Galleria; Deerfields Mall; Makani Al Shamkha Mall; Baniyas Mall; Mushrif Mall; My City Centre Masdar; Al Raha Mall; The World Trade Centre – Abu Dhabi; Al Seef Village Mall; Shams Boutik; The Souk at Qaryt Al Beri; Al Forsan Town Square; Makkah Mall; and Mazyad Mall.

Al Ain

Al Jimi Mall; Al Ain Mall; Hili Mall; Al Foah Mall; Barari Outlet Mall; Souq Extra and Makani Zakher Mall.

Al Dhafrah

City Mall and Western Mall & Souq.

If you’re looking for more inspiration of leisure and recreation pursuits, make sure you keep your eyes on our twice-weekly suggestions for things to do.

Images: provided