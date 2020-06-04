To help manage the restrictions in and out of Abu Dhabi, police have set up 12 checkpoints…

Abu Dhabi residents should, by now, be aware that there is a 24-hour movement restriction in place for travel in to, out of, and between regions of the emirate.

The measures are part of the National Screening Programme which is in place to protect the health of all citizens and residents.

Restrictions began on Tuesday, June 2 and were initially scheduled to last for one week, although, as with all policy concerned with responding to constantly evolving circumstances, variables like ‘duration’ can change.

There are some exemptions to the rules. These include those with critical frontline jobs; essential goods transporters; people with chronic illnesses that need to travel to healthcare providers outside of their region; and people with tickets booked on outbound flights from one of the UAE’s airports.

If you do need to travel for one of the reasons above, or for a genuine emergency, you’ll need to apply for a permit.

To help enforce the restrictions, Abu Dhabi Police have set up 12 checkpoints across key access points in the emirate’s road network.

In an effort to avoid long tailbacks at the checkpoints, police asked the public to make sure that they come prepared if they do need to travel, in, out or between regions of the emirate.

That means leaving extra time for your journey, and ensuring that you have requested, and critically, been approved for, a movement permit.

Permits can be requested at es.adpolice.gov.ae.

Images: Unsplash/Facebook