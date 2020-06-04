Is this the answer to an extended summer in Dubai?

If you’re eagerly awaiting news on when your residential pool or gym will be reopening, then the relaunch of Privilee memberships may be music to your ears.

The UAE-based leisure and fitness membership offers exclusive access to the best resort pools, private beaches and members-only gyms. And it’s now welcoming members back to its app.

While the world’s been in lockdown, Privilee has been revamping its app to adjust to current demands. You can now book a beach day at your favourite five-star resort, or schedule that hotel gym session. The new pre-booking system helps venues manage their occupancy levels, and ensure your health and safety at all times.

Think of this as your exclusive invitation to some of the UAE’s hottest resorts, including Atlantis, Anantara, Rixos and the W Hotel on Palm Jumeirah – without having to fork out for a day pass each time.

The app currently lists more than 30 private beaches and over 70 gyms, so you’re sure to find a sun lounger or class that suits. For fitness fans, there are more than 1,000 classes to choose from.

If you’re hanging for a pool day, it’s now within reach, thanks to Privilee’s cherry-picked resorts in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Privilee memberships vary in price, and are available in one-month, four-month and annual packages. For long-term memberships, you could pay as little as Dhs17 a day.

So, if your overseas travel plans have been squashed, or you’re looking to get the most out of summer in the UAE, a Privilee pass could deliver those holiday vibes, without leaving the country.

Privilee’s handpicked properties offer a raft of extras for members. Perks include free or discounted kids’ club for little ones, plus savings on food, drinks and spa treatments.

Privilee, from Dhs17 per day. privilee.ae

Images: Supplied/Instagram