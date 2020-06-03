Health and safety measures have been put in place…

Dubai art institution Jameel Arts Centre will be reopening its doors today, on Wednesday June 3.

All the necessary health and safety measures have been applied across its three floors of exhibition rooms and installations, plus the artist’s garden and the seven desert gardens.

The Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park is also open for groups of five people or fewer. However, the Jameel Library and prayer rooms will remain closed until further notice, and guided tours are currently not available.

What to expect from your visit

When open, the exhibition spaces and visitor reception area will be cleaned, aired and disinfected throughout the day. High-touch areas such as door handles are also disinfected and public toilets are cleaned every 30 minutes.

Both visitors and staff will need to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked before they enter. Gloves are not required, but they can be provided upon request.

The centre is still free to visit, but the new guidelines ask for visitors to book in a two-hour time slot in advance. This will help the centre monitor its capacity. Bookings can be made here and the first time slot each day is at 10am.

The number of visitors per gallery in the centre will also be limited, and numbers will be monitored by security staff.

Walk-in visitors will be permitted, but this will depend on the current capacity. Walk-ins will still need to register through the scheduling system once they arrive.

Jameel Art Centre’s current exhibitions have been extended, giving you enough time to plan your visit. And while there’s already plenty to see at the moment, a list of up-coming exhibitions is already lined up. You can view the details here.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, daily 10pm to 6pm, closed on Tues. Tel: (04) 8739 800. jameelartscentre.org

Images: What’s On/provided